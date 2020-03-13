All apartments in New York
XOCO 325

325 West Broadway · (646) 645-8192
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

325 West Broadway, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
green community
air conditioning
concierge
doorman
A downtown masterpiece in this luxurious, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom residence home right in the heart of Soho. Entering into the residence you are greeted by gracious light and open feel provided by the flowing floor plan. Custom finishes in the living/dining area include Austrian white oak floors, Black Saint Laurent marble custom-cut center island with room for bar stools, Bianco Greciale marble countertop and backsplash, full Gaggenau appliances, and Sub-Zero wine cooler.

There is additionally a separate dining area adjacent to the kitchen, conveniently located next to the guest bath. The two bedrooms, each en-suite, boast ample closet space (with an enormous walk-in in the master) and both overlook West Broadway. The spa-like master bath is a five-fixture, with Gray Argento marble walls and floor, Saint Laurent marble top vanity, white oak cabinetry, and Dornbracht fixtures. The ceiling height is 10 feet throughout and boasts a multi-zoned Daikin climate control system complemented by zoned hydronic radiant floor heating throughout.

With 21 LEED certified condominiums in the heart of Soho, XOCO 325 is the top building in Soho to live in. Inspired by 19th century cast iron buildings, the condominium features a cast aluminum facade with vertical gardens over a glass curtain wall. Services include a 24/7 doorman and concierge, custom designed fitness studio under a green roof, and private garden.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does XOCO 325 have any available units?
XOCO 325 has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does XOCO 325 have?
Some of XOCO 325's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and green community. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is XOCO 325 currently offering any rent specials?
XOCO 325 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is XOCO 325 pet-friendly?
No, XOCO 325 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does XOCO 325 offer parking?
No, XOCO 325 does not offer parking.
Does XOCO 325 have units with washers and dryers?
No, XOCO 325 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does XOCO 325 have a pool?
No, XOCO 325 does not have a pool.
Does XOCO 325 have accessible units?
No, XOCO 325 does not have accessible units.
Does XOCO 325 have units with dishwashers?
No, XOCO 325 does not have units with dishwashers.
