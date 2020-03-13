Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities concierge doorman gym green community hot tub

A downtown masterpiece in this luxurious, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom residence home right in the heart of Soho. Entering into the residence you are greeted by gracious light and open feel provided by the flowing floor plan. Custom finishes in the living/dining area include Austrian white oak floors, Black Saint Laurent marble custom-cut center island with room for bar stools, Bianco Greciale marble countertop and backsplash, full Gaggenau appliances, and Sub-Zero wine cooler.



There is additionally a separate dining area adjacent to the kitchen, conveniently located next to the guest bath. The two bedrooms, each en-suite, boast ample closet space (with an enormous walk-in in the master) and both overlook West Broadway. The spa-like master bath is a five-fixture, with Gray Argento marble walls and floor, Saint Laurent marble top vanity, white oak cabinetry, and Dornbracht fixtures. The ceiling height is 10 feet throughout and boasts a multi-zoned Daikin climate control system complemented by zoned hydronic radiant floor heating throughout.



With 21 LEED certified condominiums in the heart of Soho, XOCO 325 is the top building in Soho to live in. Inspired by 19th century cast iron buildings, the condominium features a cast aluminum facade with vertical gardens over a glass curtain wall. Services include a 24/7 doorman and concierge, custom designed fitness studio under a green roof, and private garden.