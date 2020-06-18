Woolworth Tower Residences

Amenities

Rare opportunity to sublease a large, move-in ready medical facility located in the landmarked Woolworth Building in lower Manhattan.This large medical facility is situated on the 6th floor and contains windows on two sides, bringing in an abundance of natural light and views. Currently configured as an Orthopedic and Pain Management office, this property features two entrances (having two separate wings) featuring: 19 exam room rooms, procedure room with a prep/recovery room, multiple waiting areas, multiple physician office areas, X-Ray room, as well as a pantry and large administrative office located on the 7th floor.Please call for further information.