Woolworth Tower Residences

233 Broadway · (212) 836-1097
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

233 Broadway, New York, NY 10279
Tribeca

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rare opportunity to sublease a large, move-in ready medical facility located in the landmarked Woolworth Building in lower Manhattan.This large medical facility is situated on the 6th floor and contains windows on two sides, bringing in an abundance of natural light and views. Currently configured as an Orthopedic and Pain Management office, this property features two entrances (having two separate wings) featuring: 19 exam room rooms, procedure room with a prep/recovery room, multiple waiting areas, multiple physician office areas, X-Ray room, as well as a pantry and large administrative office located on the 7th floor.Please call for further information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woolworth Tower Residences have any available units?
Woolworth Tower Residences doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is Woolworth Tower Residences currently offering any rent specials?
Woolworth Tower Residences isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woolworth Tower Residences pet-friendly?
No, Woolworth Tower Residences is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does Woolworth Tower Residences offer parking?
No, Woolworth Tower Residences does not offer parking.
Does Woolworth Tower Residences have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woolworth Tower Residences does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woolworth Tower Residences have a pool?
No, Woolworth Tower Residences does not have a pool.
Does Woolworth Tower Residences have accessible units?
No, Woolworth Tower Residences does not have accessible units.
Does Woolworth Tower Residences have units with dishwashers?
No, Woolworth Tower Residences does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Woolworth Tower Residences have units with air conditioning?
No, Woolworth Tower Residences does not have units with air conditioning.
