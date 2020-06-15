Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator gym

Incredible opportunity to rent in the 2013 TOURAINE CONDOMINIUM! FURNISHED, in impeccable condition and with only two apts per floor, this quiet and serene 3 Bed, 3 bath, sun-filled corner apartment has high ceilings, white oak flooring, and expansive north and western views over the Church of Saint Vincent Ferrer, the Armory, and the beautiful townhouses in the neighborhood.



There is a beautifully designed chef's kitchen with custom mill work cabinetry, Italian Calacatta marble counter tops, Gaggenau appliances, Subzero refrigerator, and a garbage disposal. The master bedroom has dramatic northern views, and three fitted closets, including a walk-in. The brilliantly designed master bath has been fitted with Waterworks fixtures, a Toto toilet, a large soaking tub, custom mill work vanity with two sinks, a separate standing shower, all enhanced by beautiful Italian Calacatta and Arctic grey marble. All bathrooms have radiant heat floors, with hidden air ducts. The second and third bedrooms both face west with fantastic open views., a second en-suite bathroom and a third full bathroom smartly located in the hallway that guests might use. With central air conditioning throughout, gorgeous hardwood floors, washer/dryer, plenty of closets, and windows with remotely operated electric shades, this apt even has a storage space that is included with the lease. One year lease minimum, and pets allowed with owner approval.



The Touraine is a boutique 24-hour concierge condominium, with a library/lounge, a traditional wine cellar with a private locker dedicated to 8A, a fitness center, and a landscaped roof-top terrace with an open-air fireplace, all a short elevator ride away!