All apartments in New York
Find more places like Touraine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
Touraine
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:13 PM

Touraine

132 East 65th Street · (212) 906-9228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

132 East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
Incredible opportunity to rent in the 2013 TOURAINE CONDOMINIUM! FURNISHED, in impeccable condition and with only two apts per floor, this quiet and serene 3 Bed, 3 bath, sun-filled corner apartment has high ceilings, white oak flooring, and expansive north and western views over the Church of Saint Vincent Ferrer, the Armory, and the beautiful townhouses in the neighborhood.

There is a beautifully designed chef's kitchen with custom mill work cabinetry, Italian Calacatta marble counter tops, Gaggenau appliances, Subzero refrigerator, and a garbage disposal. The master bedroom has dramatic northern views, and three fitted closets, including a walk-in. The brilliantly designed master bath has been fitted with Waterworks fixtures, a Toto toilet, a large soaking tub, custom mill work vanity with two sinks, a separate standing shower, all enhanced by beautiful Italian Calacatta and Arctic grey marble. All bathrooms have radiant heat floors, with hidden air ducts. The second and third bedrooms both face west with fantastic open views., a second en-suite bathroom and a third full bathroom smartly located in the hallway that guests might use. With central air conditioning throughout, gorgeous hardwood floors, washer/dryer, plenty of closets, and windows with remotely operated electric shades, this apt even has a storage space that is included with the lease. One year lease minimum, and pets allowed with owner approval.

The Touraine is a boutique 24-hour concierge condominium, with a library/lounge, a traditional wine cellar with a private locker dedicated to 8A, a fitness center, and a landscaped roof-top terrace with an open-air fireplace, all a short elevator ride away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Touraine have any available units?
Touraine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does Touraine have?
Some of Touraine's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Touraine currently offering any rent specials?
Touraine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Touraine pet-friendly?
Yes, Touraine is pet friendly.
Does Touraine offer parking?
No, Touraine does not offer parking.
Does Touraine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Touraine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Touraine have a pool?
No, Touraine does not have a pool.
Does Touraine have accessible units?
No, Touraine does not have accessible units.
Does Touraine have units with dishwashers?
No, Touraine does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Touraine?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity