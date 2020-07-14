The Ellington

Lease Length: 12 months, 13 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 4.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100, $35 occupant
Deposit: One month rent security + one month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
limit: 1
restrictions: Under 45lbs, no aggressive breeds
Parking Details: None. Across the street 3rd party.
Storage Details: $75 per month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.