Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

The Ellington

260 West 52nd Street · (256) 540-5974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

260 West 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Studio

Unit 06A · Avail. now

$2,567

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 06C · Avail. now

$2,755

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 08B · Avail. now

$2,783

Studio · 1 Bath

See 4+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 24D · Avail. Sep 7

$3,424

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21A · Avail. now

$4,401

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 29A · Avail. now

$4,482

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 29E · Avail. now

$4,881

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Ellington.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr laundry
bike storage
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
yoga
Located at 260 West 52nd Street, The Ellington is a 29-story no-fee rental tower comprised of 216 units in studio, one & two bedroom layouts. The buildings well-attended lobby welcomes the residents with its 24-hour doorman & concierge service as well as a fitness center, private storage rooms, bicycle storage & a laundry area on every floor. Every unit has been completely renovated with beautiful new finishes, stone countertops & GE stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the Broadway theater district, Times Square, Central Park & exceptional dining & shopping while calling The Ellington your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 13 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 4.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100, $35 occupant
Deposit: One month rent security + one month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
limit: 1
restrictions: Under 45lbs, no aggressive breeds
Parking Details: None. Across the street 3rd party.
Storage Details: $75 per month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Ellington have any available units?
The Ellington has 13 units available starting at $2,567 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does The Ellington have?
Some of The Ellington's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Ellington currently offering any rent specials?
The Ellington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Ellington pet-friendly?
Yes, The Ellington is pet friendly.
Does The Ellington offer parking?
Yes, The Ellington offers parking.
Does The Ellington have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Ellington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Ellington have a pool?
No, The Ellington does not have a pool.
Does The Ellington have accessible units?
No, The Ellington does not have accessible units.
Does The Ellington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Ellington has units with dishwashers.
