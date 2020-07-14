Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities doorman elevator 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr laundry bike storage e-payments lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

Located at 260 West 52nd Street, The Ellington is a 29-story no-fee rental tower comprised of 216 units in studio, one & two bedroom layouts. The buildings well-attended lobby welcomes the residents with its 24-hour doorman & concierge service as well as a fitness center, private storage rooms, bicycle storage & a laundry area on every floor. Every unit has been completely renovated with beautiful new finishes, stone countertops & GE stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the Broadway theater district, Times Square, Central Park & exceptional dining & shopping while calling The Ellington your new home.