/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
251 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Englewood, NJ
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
East Hill
36 Units Available
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,913
871 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Englewood
16 Units Available
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,345
841 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Englewood South
17 Units Available
Vivian
75 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,380
718 sqft
Vivian
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Englewood South
31 Units Available
Sheffield at Englewood South
100 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,086
766 sqft
Sheffield at Englewood South
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
East Hill
20 Units Available
Englewood Village
240 E Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,755
734 sqft
With sprawling lawns, lush landscaping, and a charming brick pathway, let Englewood Village lead you home. With one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Englewood, New Jersey, our community stands apart from the crowd.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Englewood
1 Unit Available
4 William St 428
4 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,550
710 sqft
Large & Modern 1Bdrm Near Shops / Restaurants - Property Id: 281667 - No Broker Fee - 1 Month Free (On Select Units) - $1,000 Security Deposit (With approved credit score) - Pets Okay ! - Laundry In Unit ! One William is the by far the front
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
1 Unit Available
17 East Ivy Lane - 1B
17 E Ivy Ln, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
700 sqft
Apartment Won't Last. Virtual tour available (copy and paste this link in your browser): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwYLeiVxM8c&feature=youtu.be Renovated 1 BR Apartment. Spacious Apartment. NEW Stainless Steel Appliances. Hardwood Floors.
Results within 1 mile of Englewood
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Coytesville
15 Units Available
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,019
848 sqft
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
799 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Bergenfield
14 Units Available
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,306
855 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
49 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,635
848 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 4 at 11:06pm
193 Units Available
One500
1500 Teaneck Road, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,085
852 sqft
The lifestyle collection at One500 offers a sophisticated array of studio, 1, 2 & 2+ den residences surrounded by an unprecedented wealth of amenities designed exclusively to serve your every need.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1
218 Bruce Reynolds Boulevard, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,660
727 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 180985 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN Town! .
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Coytesville
1 Unit Available
800 Park Avenue 1
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,595
1/Bed 1/Bath For Rent - High Rise - Property Id: 43021 -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY living!!! -Countless
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2375 Hudson Ter 3E
2375 Hudson Terrace, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,627
700 sqft
Sunny Mid Rise 1bedrm Per Ok "NY Expr bus - Property Id: 274642 Don't Miss Out Mid Rise Building Lots of Natural Sun lite.
Results within 5 miles of Englewood
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Yonkers
102 Units Available
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,112
702 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 05:54pm
Downtown Yonkers
23 Units Available
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,779
854 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
River Edge
2 Units Available
New Bridge Crossing
230 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,272
701 sqft
Exciting News! New Bridge Crossing is now scheduling appointments for pre-leasing tours and applications.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,853
969 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
Edgewater
20 Units Available
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,218
800 sqft
Spacious homes just 10 minutes away from NYC. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy a pool and gym on site. Close to the Lincoln Tunnel. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Yonkers
12 Units Available
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,345
815 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Downtown Yonkers
84 Units Available
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
784 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
17 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,075
905 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Similar Pages
Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEnglewood Accessible ApartmentsEnglewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with Garage
Englewood Apartments with GymEnglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEnglewood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEnglewood Apartments with ParkingEnglewood Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJKearny, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJ