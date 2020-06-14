/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 PM
1141 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cliffside Park, NJ
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
90 Gorge Rd 2401
90 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,420
800 sqft
Spacious 1/Bdrm Near NYC - Property Id: 271234 - No Broker Fee - $1,000 Security Deposit. - Up to 2 Months Free (Depending On Lease Term) - Washer / Dryer In Unit.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
300 Winston Dr
300 Winston Dr, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
981 sqft
Doorman Condo Renovated - Property Id: 211095 Enjoy Resort Style Luxury Living 20 min from NYC. Well Maintained Completely Renovated Condo in a Luxury High-Rise Elevator Building. Perfect Layout with Spacious Rooms.
Results within 1 mile of Cliffside Park
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
Edgewater
20 Units Available
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,218
800 sqft
Spacious homes just 10 minutes away from NYC. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy a pool and gym on site. Close to the Lincoln Tunnel. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Edgewater
17 Units Available
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,675
925 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Edgewater
7 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,640
745 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
32 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,975
920 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
13 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,284
791 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
75 Gorge Road 5
75 Gorge Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,220
780 sqft
No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit - Property Id: 220954 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath stating at $2220. Gross.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7979 River Rd 3091
7979 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,220
727 sqft
No Broker Fee.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
51 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Murray
51 River Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,525
790 sqft
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 179698 In the Heart of Edgewater walking distance to Oyster, View, City Place Mall Shops and Supermarkets, Spacious Studios.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7854 River Road 7912
7854 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,350
715 sqft
Best Prices in Town/// NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 207487 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7302 River Rd 3
7302 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,380
727 sqft
No Broker Fee. - Property Id: 194299 ** NO BROKER FEE **** $1000.
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7700 River Road 7601-1
7700 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,620
900 sqft
One Free Month//// No Broker Fee - Property Id: 296868 Amazing 900 Sqft 1 Bedroom Apartment in a New Construction Building PAY NET EFFECTIVE PRICES (Up to ONE FREE MONTH OF RENT) (Prices and Promotions change daily, Please contact for
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8912 River Road 7912-1
8912 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,290
805 sqft
No Broker Fee - Property Id: 207471 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door steps to Weehawken
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7569 River Rd 7912
7569 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,360
727 sqft
No Broker Fee, Best Prices in Town. - Property Id: 162633 NO BROKER FEE! Minutes from Manhattan and the most desire amenities!!! Half Moon really has it all Great Service, Location and a View of NYC Skyline with spacious apartments.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Houston
33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,525
809 sqft
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 163098 In the Heart of Edgewater walking distance to Oyster, View, City Place Mall Shops and Supermarkets, Spacious Studios.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
115 River Road 1
115 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,715
900 sqft
The Duchess - Property Id: 91939 -No broker fee !!! - 1.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7716 River Rd 511
7716 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,650
900 sqft
Spacious Apartments Virtual Tour near NYC - Property Id: 285135 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY NO RESTRICTION!!! ** HEATED LOUNGED POOL & HOT TUBE!!! ** STEAM ROOM,
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7449 River Rd 1113
7449 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,740
800 sqft
Brand New apartments near NYC - Property Id: 233892 NYC LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAILABLE ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY NO RESTRICTION!!! ** HEATED LOUNGED POOL & HOT TUBE!!! ** STEAM ROOM, SAUNA & MASSAGE
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
75 Gorge Road 701
75 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,220
780 sqft
No Broker Fee - Property Id: 220947 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath stating at $2220. Gross.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7373 River Road 7913
7373 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,290
780 sqft
No Broker Fee - Property Id: 203191 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door steps to Weehawken
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7212 River Rd 7912-1
7212 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,380
No Broker Fee! - Property Id: 154543 Spacious 1Bedroom/1 Bath in Luxury Community! NO BROKER FEE. Prices and Promotions change daily. NYC VIEWS. Full Amenities and 24 Hour Concierge. FREE SHUTTLE TO PORT IMPERIAL FERRY.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7418 River Rd 7912-1
7418 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
719 sqft
BEST PRICES IN TOWN! NO BROKER FEE! - Property Id: 154540 Spacious 1Bedroom/1 Bath in Luxury Community! NO BROKER FEE. Prices and Promotions change daily. NYC VIEWS. Full Amenities and 24 Hour Concierge. FREE SHUTTLE TO PORT IMPERIAL FERRY.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
8841 KENNEDY BLVD
8841 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
785 sqft
Beautifully maintained 950 sq ft 1 bedroom,1 bathroom condo with home office (or convert to 2nd bedroom) that has been recently updated.
