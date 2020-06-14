/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
204 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Bergen, NJ
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
17 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
863 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
615 sqft
Situated on the banks of the Hudson River, these studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are surrounded by shopping and dining. Amenities include well-appointed kitchens, wood-plank flooring and large windows.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
32 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,975
920 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
13 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,284
791 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
10 Units Available
Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,870
819 sqft
Hudson Mews is a part of vibrant North Bergen, New Jersey. Residents at the Hudson Mews can select between gorgeous studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residents.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7979 River Rd 3091
7979 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,220
727 sqft
No Broker Fee.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7854 River Road 7912
7854 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,350
715 sqft
Best Prices in Town/// NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 207487 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7302 River Rd 3
7302 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,380
727 sqft
No Broker Fee. - Property Id: 194299 ** NO BROKER FEE **** $1000.
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7700 River Road 7601-1
7700 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,620
900 sqft
One Free Month//// No Broker Fee - Property Id: 296868 Amazing 900 Sqft 1 Bedroom Apartment in a New Construction Building PAY NET EFFECTIVE PRICES (Up to ONE FREE MONTH OF RENT) (Prices and Promotions change daily, Please contact for
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8912 River Road 7912-1
8912 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,290
805 sqft
No Broker Fee - Property Id: 207471 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door steps to Weehawken
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7569 River Rd 7912
7569 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,360
727 sqft
No Broker Fee, Best Prices in Town. - Property Id: 162633 NO BROKER FEE! Minutes from Manhattan and the most desire amenities!!! Half Moon really has it all Great Service, Location and a View of NYC Skyline with spacious apartments.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7716 River Rd 511
7716 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,650
900 sqft
Spacious Apartments Virtual Tour near NYC - Property Id: 285135 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY NO RESTRICTION!!! ** HEATED LOUNGED POOL & HOT TUBE!!! ** STEAM ROOM,
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7449 River Rd 1113
7449 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,740
800 sqft
Brand New apartments near NYC - Property Id: 233892 NYC LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAILABLE ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY NO RESTRICTION!!! ** HEATED LOUNGED POOL & HOT TUBE!!! ** STEAM ROOM, SAUNA & MASSAGE
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7373 River Road 7913
7373 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,290
780 sqft
No Broker Fee - Property Id: 203191 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door steps to Weehawken
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7212 River Rd 7912-1
7212 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,380
No Broker Fee! - Property Id: 154543 Spacious 1Bedroom/1 Bath in Luxury Community! NO BROKER FEE. Prices and Promotions change daily. NYC VIEWS. Full Amenities and 24 Hour Concierge. FREE SHUTTLE TO PORT IMPERIAL FERRY.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7418 River Rd 7912-1
7418 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
719 sqft
BEST PRICES IN TOWN! NO BROKER FEE! - Property Id: 154540 Spacious 1Bedroom/1 Bath in Luxury Community! NO BROKER FEE. Prices and Promotions change daily. NYC VIEWS. Full Amenities and 24 Hour Concierge. FREE SHUTTLE TO PORT IMPERIAL FERRY.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
8841 KENNEDY BLVD
8841 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
785 sqft
Beautifully maintained 950 sq ft 1 bedroom,1 bathroom condo with home office (or convert to 2nd bedroom) that has been recently updated.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
426 78TH ST
426 78th St, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
600 sqft
Great size 1 Bedroom corner unit with hardwood floors throughout and NYC transportation right on corner. Huge Master bedroom and updated bathroom make this the best price apartment in town. Located 1 block away form Broderick Park.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Woodcliff
1 Unit Available
9039 PALISADE AVE
9039 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
621 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom apartment available in upper North Bergen. Large living room and dining area with Brazilian cherry hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinets.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
9249 KENNEDY BLVD
9249 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
977 sqft
Modern large one bedroom apartment with a den. Hardwood floors throughout in an elevator building, just steps to NYC transportation. Conveniently located in the racetrack area and close to beautiful park, Braddock park.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
7505 PALISADE AVE
7505 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
Tastefully and Completely renovated 1 bedroom in Pre War Building features Stainless Steel Appliances, sparkling white subway tile in Kitchen with walk-in shower Bathroom, along with porcelain floors.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
8805 3RD AVE
8805 3rd Avenue, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
2nd floor of a lovely 3 family home, owner occupied. 1 large bedroom, living room, 1 bath, and kitchen. Plus a room size of a walk-in closet and pantry. By North Hudson park. Lots of sunlight, one block from NYC transportation.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Woodcliff
1 Unit Available
32 WOODCLIFF AVE
32 Woodcliff Ave, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
695 sqft
NO BROKER'S FEE! Commuters dream. Beautiful and spacious fully renovated 1 bedroom condo. Custom eat-in-kitchen with quartz countertops and SS appliances. New bathroom w/custom fixtures and overhead shower.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
1601 40th St
1601 40th Street, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Charming, 1 bedroom apartment with small bonus room in a great location! Lots of natural lighting. Very quiet block. Plenty of closet space! Steps away from NYC and major transportation. Close to shopping, parks, and dining.
