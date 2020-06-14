/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:13 PM
109 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Guttenberg, NJ
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A
7004 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
956 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! SOUGHT AFTER APARTMENTS! - Property Id: 233830 Galaxy Towers: Bright and large 979 sqft 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath, living, dining / home office space available for rent.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
7008 MADISON ST
7008 Madison St, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,275
941 sqft
Modern Mix-Newer Boutique Luxury Building-1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Picturesque NYC Skyline Views is available for Rent. The Enormous Open concept floor plan offers a generous 1100+- sq. ft.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
7014 JACKSON ST
7014 Jackson St, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
913 sqft
Available 1st July 2020, Top Floor Unit in Newer Luxury Building, Gourmet Kitchen with santa cecila granite countertops espresso cabinets & stainless steal appliances, modern grey oak flooring this unit also features washer /drier hookup so you can
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
422 68TH ST
422 68th St, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,100
890 sqft
Beautiful 1bed, 1 bath plus Den apartment close to transit into the city. Granite Countertops, stainless appliances, Jacuzzi tub in master, washer/dryer in unit, PLUS parking and gym and shared roof deck included in the rent! PLUS, NO BROKER FEE!!
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
7100 BLVD EAST
7100 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,195
750 sqft
Make this stylish and very modern beautiful 1br apartment for rent your new home at The 7100! ALL utilities (including cable/wi-fi) and amenities included (outdoor swimming pool, workout room, 24hr doorman).
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
7002 BLVD EAST
7002 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,000
758 sqft
Live in Style and enjoy everything the Galaxy has to offer. This Fully Furnished Condo was renovated approximately 2 years ago with new Hardwood floors, Kitchen Cabinets, SS Appliances, Back Splash, Granite Countertops etc.
Results within 1 mile of Guttenberg
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
49 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,185
818 sqft
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
$
Upper West Side
29 Units Available
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,971
764 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
$
Upper West Side
42 Units Available
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,765
703 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
$
Upper West Side
23 Units Available
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,396
734 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
13 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,098
798 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
$
Upper West Side
21 Units Available
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,891
566 sqft
Upper West Side, blocks from 72nd Street Subway. Enjoy luxury features such as steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets, as well as on-site laundry and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
17 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
863 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Edgewater
17 Units Available
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,675
925 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
$
Upper West Side
15 Units Available
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,230
674 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
48 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,303
776 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:53am
Upper West Side
10 Units Available
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,031
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:48am
Upper West Side
15 Units Available
Aire
200 West 67th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,780
Aire is an inspired, soaring, 43-story glass residential tower at the heart of the Upper West Side.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
Upper West Side
2 Units Available
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,275
253 West 72nd Street is located at 253 West 72nd Street New York, NY and is managed by Urban Associates, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. 253 West 72nd Street offers Studio to 3 bedroom apartments .
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
615 sqft
Situated on the banks of the Hudson River, these studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are surrounded by shopping and dining. Amenities include well-appointed kitchens, wood-plank flooring and large windows.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
42 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,025
785 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
32 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,975
920 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 10 at 05:53am
Upper West Side
8 Units Available
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,295
This 1,000-unit high-rise features a New York Sports Club fitness center with pool and classes for adults and children, appleseeds® children's playroom, children's outdoor playground, parking and a complimentary shuttle bus to Columbus Circle.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
13 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,284
791 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Similar Pages
Guttenberg 1 BedroomsGuttenberg 2 BedroomsGuttenberg Apartments with BalconyGuttenberg Apartments with Gym
Guttenberg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGuttenberg Apartments with ParkingGuttenberg Apartments with PoolGuttenberg Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJHartsdale, NYCliffside Park, NJManorhaven, NYPaterson, NJPort Washington, NYRoselle Park, NJ