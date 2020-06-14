/
1 bedroom apartments
222 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Union City, NJ
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
51 Units Available
Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,114
827 sqft
Located on Lincoln Harbor and only minutes away from everything the Hudson River has to offer, this green community features a putting green, courtyard and concierge service. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
31 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,012
870 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
19 Units Available
1500 Harbor
1500 Harbor Boulevard, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,850
770 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Harbor 1500.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
4008 Kennedy Blvd
4008 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
LARGE 1 BD APARTMENT MINUTES FROM MANHATTAN! - Property Id: 299184 BEAUTIFULLY SPACIOUS 1 BD 1BA APARTMENT CLOSE TO NYC!! LARGE BEDROOM! HARDWOOD FLOORING! MARBLE BATH! UPDATED APPLIANCES! AIRY! RECESSED LIGHTING! NEAR SHOPPING AND
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
137 36 Street
137 36th St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Spacious Apartment in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 298312 Beautiful Newly Renovated Spacious 1 bd 1 bath Apartment! Hardwood flooring! Recessed lighting! Living/Dining Area! Marble Bath! New Appliances! Spacious Closet space! Pet
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
200 43rd Street
200 43rd St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Bright and beautiful 1B/1B condo in a cozy, 24-unit elevator building. This apt has tiles floor throughout, central heat and A/C unit.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
133 33RD ST
133 33rd Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
581 sqft
UNION CITY'S INCOMPARABLY LOCATED 1 BR APARTMENT! Check out this ideal 1 bedroom condominium unit available! Only 1 block away from major NJ/NYC transportation, this is an excellent option for NYC commuters! This apartment occupies an open layout
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
380 MOUNTAIN RD
380 Mountain Road, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,995
625 sqft
Large furnished apartment, stunning NYC views! ALL UTILITIES, HI-SPEED INTERNET & PREMIUM CABLE TV INCLUDED! Gaze in wonder at the magnificent New York City skyline from your wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and choice vantage point just minutes
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
1803 KERRIGAN AVE
1803 Kerrigan Avenue, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Brand new completely renovated 1 bedroom located in Union City! Featuring brand new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and a microwave, quartz countertops, hardwood floors, and a beautifully done bathroom.
Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
1608 Palisade Ave - 2
1608 Palisade Avenue, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
750 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment. Heat & Hot Water Included. Updated Kitchen With New Stainless Steel Appliances. Hardwood Like Floors Throughout Apartment. First Come, First Serve. Apartment Will Go Fast. Plenty of Closets and Amazing Sunlight.
Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
1206 Bergenline Avenue
1206 Bergenline Avenue, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
500 sqft
- APARTMENT FEATURES - Check our virtual tour on the link below (copy and paste in your browser): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IrzcQq8Mjnc 1 Bedroom Apartment. Heat & Hot Water Included. NO BROKER FEES, By Management Company.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
545 39TH ST
545 39th Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
754 sqft
Welcome to La Vida Residences, A brand new luxury rental building with exceptional finishings, large rooms, exquisite kitchens and bathrooms.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
119 PETER ST
119 Peters Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
695 sqft
There’s more to life at 119 Peter Street than first impressions. What meets the eye is a boutique building that stands out from the rest with its polished, yet classic exterior.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
817 10TH ST
817 10th Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
524 sqft
LOVELY 1 BEDROOM IN A CENTRALLY LOCATED SECTION OF UNION CITY. BORDER LINE OF JERSEY CITY, AND NORTH BERGEN. HARDWOOD FLOORS. NYC BUS STOP ON KENNEDYBLVD. ALL APPLIANCES STAINLESS STEEL. BROKER'S FEE.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
3312 HUDSON AVE
3312 Hudson Ave, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
867 sqft
Working from home or commuting - 1 bedroom with extra office den, 1 1/2 baths, centrally located with amazing view of NYC skyline and river from your own balcony, open kitchen great for entertaining, stainless steel appliances, full sized
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
3315 PLEASANT AVE
3315 Pleasant Avenue, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
520 sqft
Living Room and Bedroom have great Manhattan Views. Apartment comes with Many Upgrades and extra closets. Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Dishwasher, Microwave, etc. Beautiful Hardwood Floors and a view of Manhattan complete this rental.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
544 40TH ST
544 40th Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
660 sqft
Brand new construction building located half block east of NYC bus route and half block west of the city's main shopping district. Block/concrete construction with light gauge steel framing.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
315 33RD ST
315 33rd Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Ground level RENOVATED LOFT APARTMENT. One block from NJ Transit buses -- ONLY 15 minutes to Time Sq/ Port Authority. Enjoy the convenience of city living while tucked away on a dead end street. Natural light.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
210 BERGENLINE AVE
210 Bergenline Avenue, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Adorable East facing, top floor 1 bedroom corner unit completely renovated flooded with natural light! Partially furnished. Brand new appliances, kitchen, cabinets, countertops, freshly painted.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
720 27TH ST
720 27th Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
!! YOUR NEXT UNION CITY RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IS HERE !! Located just at the heart of Union City, this gem is near a plethora of community amenities & transportation to enjoy from! This over-sized one bedroom comes with lots of closet space and natural
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
912 PALISADE AVE
912 Palisade Avenue, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Spacious and very sunny 1 bed/1 bath apartment in Union City with unobstructed and dramatic views of New York City and the Hudson River. Apartment features an open kitchen with a huge room that over looks NYC, as well as a large bedroom.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
3803 PALISADE AVE
3803 Palisade Avenue, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Spacious one bedroom with large eat in kitchen and plenty of natural light. Access to shared backyard Located near public transportation and shopping. High ceilings.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
418 14TH ST
418 14th Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
500 sqft
Heat & Hot Water Included ! Amazing Natural Light through Windows, Renovated & Clean 1 bedroom apartment with plenty of closet space.
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
115 20TH ST
115 20th St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
750 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom alcove / 1 bathroom apartment on the Weehawken reservoir. This nicely appointed home boasts a well equipped kitchen, hardwood floors, high ceilings and a generous floor plan. Located on the NJ Transit bus line into Port Authority.
