1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:05 PM
800 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Lee, NJ
Coytesville
15 Units Available
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,019
848 sqft
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
799 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
49 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,635
848 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
3 Units Available
Palisades Gardens Apartments
1452 Center Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
607 sqft
Palisade Gardens Apartments offers spacious, upscale studio apartments, one bedroom apartments and two bedroom apartments all set on lovely, well cared for grounds.
1 Unit Available
218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1
218 Bruce Reynolds Boulevard, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,660
727 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 180985 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN Town! .
1 Unit Available
Palisade Terrace
1450 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1 BR CONDO with POOL - Property Id: 294442 GREAT LOCATION. NICE SIZE 1BR ON 4TH FLOOR WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (GAS, HEAT, HOT WATER, ELECTRICITY). CLOSE TO ALL AND EASY COMMUTE TO NYC. ON-SITE SUPER, 24HR DOORMAN, SWIMMING POOL.
Coytesville
1 Unit Available
800 Park Avenue 1
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,595
1/Bed 1/Bath For Rent - High Rise - Property Id: 43021 -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY living!!! -Countless
1 Unit Available
100 Central Avenue 1
100 Central Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,695
The Modern - Ultra Luxury Rentals - Property Id: 71914 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY
1 Unit Available
160 Cedar St 2010
160 Cedar St, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,740
800 sqft
luxury Apartment Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 266034 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $2690 per month.
1 Unit Available
1658 Federspiel St 509
1658 Federspiel Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,830
790 sqft
Luxury Apartments Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 277690 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $2700 per
1 Unit Available
2375 Hudson Ter 3E
2375 Hudson Terrace, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,627
700 sqft
Sunny Mid Rise 1bedrm Per Ok "NY Expr bus - Property Id: 274642 Don't Miss Out Mid Rise Building Lots of Natural Sun lite.
1 Unit Available
275 Hoym St
275 Hoym Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
955 sqft
Newly renovated, over-sized, 955 square feet 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with garage parking spot in a well-maintained elevator building! Live one block from downtown Fort Lee and multiple NYC-transit options (NJTransit, GWB jitney, and NY
1 Unit Available
100 OLD PALISADE RD
100 Old Palisade Road, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
900 sqft
This 1 bed, 1 bath, 900 square foot unit boasts an unobstructed view of NYC. It is conveniently located close to GW Bridge and public transportation such as NJ Transit and Edgewater Ferry shuttle pick up.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Lee
Leonia
7 Units Available
Lakeview
96E Lakeview Ave, Leonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,699
543 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Edgewater
7 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,640
745 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Washington Heights
2 Units Available
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Excellent location, just steps from the Hudson River and Fort Washington Park. Building has on-site laundry, parking, and elevator. Units include refrigerator, bathtub, oven, and range.
Contact for Availability
Ridgefield Gardens
932 Banta Place, Ridgefield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Ridgefield Gardens features spacious apartments in a serene landscaped setting in suburban Ridgefield, NJ. Walk easily to local shopping and restaurants and enjoy the convenience of a NYC bus line right at your corner.
1 Unit Available
90 Gorge Rd 2401
90 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,420
800 sqft
Spacious 1/Bdrm Near NYC - Property Id: 271234 - No Broker Fee - $1,000 Security Deposit. - Up to 2 Months Free (Depending On Lease Term) - Washer / Dryer In Unit.
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
707 W 176th St 4
707 West 176th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
600 sqft
Huge One Bedroom Apartment Washington Heights - Property Id: 125234 Spacious 1 bedroom apartment/ in the heart of Washington Heights, apartment is large and bright with high ceilings.
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
105 Haven Ave 1
105 Haven Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,926
500 sqft
Large 1 Br Apt Steps to NY Presbyterian Hospital - Property Id: 128260 One bedroom newly renovated apartment located in Upper Manhattan(between Fort Washington Avenue & Haven ave).
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
150 Bennett Avenue
150 Bennett Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 150 Bennett Avenue in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
712 West 175th Street
712 West 175th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,195
600 sqft
NO FEE for direct clients! A deluxe renovated quiet Hudson Heights 1 bedroom apartment with gut-renovated kitchen (with dishwasher), renovated spa-like bathroom, washer/dryer in unit, ample storage, and built-in flat-screen.
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
220 Cabrini Boulevard
220 Cabrini Boulevard, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
Huge one bedroom on Cabrini Blvd a quite tree lined streetElevator building with plans to install a laundry room Apartment features stainless steel appliances, including a microwave and dishwasherGreat closet space means plenty of room for all your
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
1203 River Road
1203 River Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,950
880 sqft
1203 River Road Apt #19K, Edgewater, NJ 07020 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Theresa Lee, Elite Real Estate Group, (201) 944-9000. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.
