97 third avenue 5d

Union Square LOFT / 1Bed



Massive loft studio / Junior 1 bed room which is bigger than most 1 bedrooms in the area! rarely available! This huge loft like 1 bed has lots of Character, located in prime Union square location! there is plenty of room for a King size bed, 4 huge large windows. and a monster living room… 10 feet ceilings throughout. There is a Full separate kitchen dishwasher microwave and A white tiled bathroom, 4 closets each extra with storage above. This Sunny & quiet corner unit is located on 12th st & third avenue steps from Union Square, Amazing layout

No Pets Allowed



