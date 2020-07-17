All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

97 third avenue 5d

97 3rd Ave · (567) 543-3456
Location

97 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit 5d · Avail. now

$2,850

Studio · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
Union Square LOFT / 1Bed - Property Id: 308231

Massive loft studio / Junior 1 bed room which is bigger than most 1 bedrooms in the area! rarely available! This huge loft like 1 bed has lots of Character, located in prime Union square location! there is plenty of room for a King size bed, 4 huge large windows. and a monster living room… 10 feet ceilings throughout. There is a Full separate kitchen dishwasher microwave and A white tiled bathroom, 4 closets each extra with storage above. This Sunny & quiet corner unit is located on 12th st & third avenue steps from Union Square, Amazing layout
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 third avenue 5d have any available units?
97 third avenue 5d has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 97 third avenue 5d currently offering any rent specials?
97 third avenue 5d is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 third avenue 5d pet-friendly?
No, 97 third avenue 5d is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 97 third avenue 5d offer parking?
No, 97 third avenue 5d does not offer parking.
Does 97 third avenue 5d have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 third avenue 5d does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 third avenue 5d have a pool?
No, 97 third avenue 5d does not have a pool.
Does 97 third avenue 5d have accessible units?
No, 97 third avenue 5d does not have accessible units.
Does 97 third avenue 5d have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 97 third avenue 5d has units with dishwashers.
Does 97 third avenue 5d have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 third avenue 5d does not have units with air conditioning.
