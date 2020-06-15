97 Arden Street

Amenities

Bright 2 bed 1 bathroom with huge living room in a 1st floor apartment. Kitchen is equipped with classic white appliances and wood cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout the apartment, very high ceilings, 4 ample closets and windows in every room. Huge bedrooms can both fit queen size bedroom sets.Pre-war building provides an elevator, laundry room in basement, and on site super.Building is located in the heart of Inwood, just steps from the A and 1 trains. Fort Tryon and Inwood hill parks, as well as a multitude of restaurants and bars are in the near vicinity so theres always something to get into.call or text to make an appointment to view. Area4878