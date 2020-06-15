All apartments in New York
97 Arden Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:15 PM

97 Arden Street

97 Arden Street · (347) 266-7179
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

97 Arden Street, New York, NY 10040
Washington Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Bright 2 bed 1 bathroom with huge living room in a 1st floor apartment. Kitchen is equipped with classic white appliances and wood cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout the apartment, very high ceilings, 4 ample closets and windows in every room. Huge bedrooms can both fit queen size bedroom sets.Pre-war building provides an elevator, laundry room in basement, and on site super.Building is located in the heart of Inwood, just steps from the A and 1 trains. Fort Tryon and Inwood hill parks, as well as a multitude of restaurants and bars are in the near vicinity so theres always something to get into.call or text to make an appointment to view. Area4878

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Arden Street have any available units?
97 Arden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 97 Arden Street currently offering any rent specials?
97 Arden Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Arden Street pet-friendly?
No, 97 Arden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 97 Arden Street offer parking?
No, 97 Arden Street does not offer parking.
Does 97 Arden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 Arden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Arden Street have a pool?
No, 97 Arden Street does not have a pool.
Does 97 Arden Street have accessible units?
No, 97 Arden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Arden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 97 Arden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 97 Arden Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 Arden Street does not have units with air conditioning.
