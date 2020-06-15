959 First Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors walk in closets gym 24hr concierge doorman

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman gym hot tub

Surround yourself with breathtaking views in this stylish, sun-filled 2 bedroom/2 bathroom corner apartment with gracious ceiling height and oversized casement windows offering Eastern and Southern exposures.



This stunning home contains a large living and dining area with beautiful 6' wide white oak flooring. The open kitchen is fully equipped with top-of-the-line Gaggenau 4-Series appliances, custom Gold & Reiss kitchen cabinetry and glass Espekio Blanco countertop and backsplash.



The desirable split layout places both spacious bedrooms on either side of the living area. The master suite is comprised of two custom walk-in closets and a beautiful en-suite bathroom with gorgeous herringbone marble tile flooring, a separate tub and spa shower, a double vanity and custom Waterworks fixtures. The second bedroom is conveniently located next to the equally well-appointed guest bathroom.



Other features of this apartment include a Bosch washer-dryer and an additional entry foyer with ample room for storage.



Designed by Incorporated NYC and Goldstein Hill & West Architects, the Sutton has redefined the standard of living with its handcrafted aesthetic details, modern finishes and reverence of the past. The Sutton is a full-service building in the heart of the Sutton Place neighborhood in Manhattan. Amenities include a 24/7concierge service, an on-site superintendent, a children's playroom, a fitness center, a bicycle and storage room, a residents' lounge with fireplace and a residents' garden.



Located on the corner of 53rd Street and First Avenue, the building is at the epicenter of spectacular Midtown living with fantastic dining, shopping and entertainment at every turn, plus superb access to Rockefeller University, the United Nations and the 59th StreetBridge. E, M, 4/5/6 and N/R/W trains provide easy access to the rest of the City.