Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

959 First Avenue

959 1st Ave · (786) 546-6102
Location

959 1st Ave, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-C · Avail. now

$8,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
24hr concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
hot tub
Surround yourself with breathtaking views in this stylish, sun-filled 2 bedroom/2 bathroom corner apartment with gracious ceiling height and oversized casement windows offering Eastern and Southern exposures.

This stunning home contains a large living and dining area with beautiful 6' wide white oak flooring. The open kitchen is fully equipped with top-of-the-line Gaggenau 4-Series appliances, custom Gold & Reiss kitchen cabinetry and glass Espekio Blanco countertop and backsplash.

The desirable split layout places both spacious bedrooms on either side of the living area. The master suite is comprised of two custom walk-in closets and a beautiful en-suite bathroom with gorgeous herringbone marble tile flooring, a separate tub and spa shower, a double vanity and custom Waterworks fixtures. The second bedroom is conveniently located next to the equally well-appointed guest bathroom.

Other features of this apartment include a Bosch washer-dryer and an additional entry foyer with ample room for storage.

Designed by Incorporated NYC and Goldstein Hill & West Architects, the Sutton has redefined the standard of living with its handcrafted aesthetic details, modern finishes and reverence of the past. The Sutton is a full-service building in the heart of the Sutton Place neighborhood in Manhattan. Amenities include a 24/7concierge service, an on-site superintendent, a children's playroom, a fitness center, a bicycle and storage room, a residents' lounge with fireplace and a residents' garden.

Located on the corner of 53rd Street and First Avenue, the building is at the epicenter of spectacular Midtown living with fantastic dining, shopping and entertainment at every turn, plus superb access to Rockefeller University, the United Nations and the 59th StreetBridge. E, M, 4/5/6 and N/R/W trains provide easy access to the rest of the City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 959 First Avenue have any available units?
959 First Avenue has a unit available for $8,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 959 First Avenue have?
Some of 959 First Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 959 First Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
959 First Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 959 First Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 959 First Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 959 First Avenue offer parking?
No, 959 First Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 959 First Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 959 First Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 959 First Avenue have a pool?
No, 959 First Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 959 First Avenue have accessible units?
No, 959 First Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 959 First Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 959 First Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
