Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage

This exceptional south facing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex home with partial Central Park views is in a full service, white glove building at the corner 5th Avenue and East 73rd Street. On the lower level, a gracious entry foyer with beautiful staircase welcomes you in to a 23-foot-wide open combination living and dining great room. Features on this level include a newly renovated windowed kitchen, wonderful light, and an abundance of pantry and storage space. Upstairs, there are two spacious bedrooms, both with en-suite baths and partial Central Park views.



923 Fifth Avenue is a full-service Fifth Avenue condo centrally located on Central Park with close proximity to local museums as well as some of the neighborhood's finest restaurants and shopping a block away on Madison Avenue. Building amenities include a full-time doorman, elevator operator, gym, laundry room and on-site garage.