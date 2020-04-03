All apartments in New York
New York, NY
923 Fifth Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

923 Fifth Avenue

923 5th Avenue · (917) 881-8863
Location

923 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7/8-D · Avail. now

$9,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This exceptional south facing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex home with partial Central Park views is in a full service, white glove building at the corner 5th Avenue and East 73rd Street. On the lower level, a gracious entry foyer with beautiful staircase welcomes you in to a 23-foot-wide open combination living and dining great room. Features on this level include a newly renovated windowed kitchen, wonderful light, and an abundance of pantry and storage space. Upstairs, there are two spacious bedrooms, both with en-suite baths and partial Central Park views.

923 Fifth Avenue is a full-service Fifth Avenue condo centrally located on Central Park with close proximity to local museums as well as some of the neighborhood's finest restaurants and shopping a block away on Madison Avenue. Building amenities include a full-time doorman, elevator operator, gym, laundry room and on-site garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
923 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 923 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 923 Fifth Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
923 Fifth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 923 Fifth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 923 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 923 Fifth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 923 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 Fifth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 923 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 923 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 923 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 923 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
