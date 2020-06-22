92 SAINT MARKS PLACE 4

Amenities
HUGE 3 BED IN SAINT MARK'S PL - Property Id: 297184
Sun Drenched XL 3BR in the Heart of the East Village
Available Immediately~East Village This is an incredible 3BR in the heart of the East Village. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a sunken living room, modern white appliances, an eat-in kitchen and a subway tiled bathroom. Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297184
