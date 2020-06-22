All apartments in New York
92 SAINT MARKS PLACE 4

92 Saint Mark's Place · (929) 278-1874
Location

92 Saint Mark's Place, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

HUGE 3 BED IN SAINT MARK'S PL - Property Id: 297184

Sun Drenched XL 3BR in the Heart of the East Village
Available Immediately~East Village This is an incredible 3BR in the heart of the East Village. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a sunken living room, modern white appliances, an eat-in kitchen and a subway tiled bathroom. Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

