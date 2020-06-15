92 Morningside Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman gym hot tub new construction

Allowing Immediate Move-ins! Contact listing agent directly for Video Walk-throughs on Zoom.



Enjoy a magnificent Park-side living room and classic galley kitchen with a formal dining area. Residence 3E is for the renter looking for a well-proportioned 1,900 Square Feet 3bed with Formal Dining Room or Convertible four bedroom home with a king-sized master bedroom and an en-suite master bath. Stunning Park Views! Newly constructed within an original ornate Beaux Arts facade, these residences have been designed with a minimalist aesthetic, high-performance features, and the finest craftsmanship.



No details have been overlooked. Premium, condo-like finishes include 7 wide-plank smoked oak flooring, flush-finished doorjambs, and unadorned oversized park facing windows.Finish details include custom-crafted base molding, polished Valli & Valli hardware, and custom closet organizers, speak to the level of attention given to every aspect of the interior. This apartment is furnished with a Bosch washer and dryer and equipped with thermostats for multi-zone heating and cooling to ensure perfect comfort. The European-designed kitchen features German-manufactured Alno walnut cabinetry, Liebherr and Bosch appliances, and Caesarstone countertops. The spa-inspired bathroom features Calacatta Gold tile walls, Dornbracht fixtures, and wall-mounted vanity and toilet.



Never before seen in Harlem, an abundance of amenities in this full-service rental development include: Two Roof decks, Front Desk Doorman, Additional 24-7 Virtual Doorman Security, Bikeroom, Gym, Pet Spa, Package room, additional storage available for a small monthly fee, a children's playroom, a library, and much more.