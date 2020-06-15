All apartments in New York
Last updated May 17 2020 at 9:49 AM

92 Morningside Avenue

92 Morningside Avenue · (212) 381-2570
Location

92 Morningside Avenue, New York, NY 10027
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3E · Avail. now

$7,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
hot tub
new construction
Allowing Immediate Move-ins! Contact listing agent directly for Video Walk-throughs on Zoom.

Enjoy a magnificent Park-side living room and classic galley kitchen with a formal dining area. Residence 3E is for the renter looking for a well-proportioned 1,900 Square Feet 3bed with Formal Dining Room or Convertible four bedroom home with a king-sized master bedroom and an en-suite master bath. Stunning Park Views! Newly constructed within an original ornate Beaux Arts facade, these residences have been designed with a minimalist aesthetic, high-performance features, and the finest craftsmanship.

No details have been overlooked. Premium, condo-like finishes include 7 wide-plank smoked oak flooring, flush-finished doorjambs, and unadorned oversized park facing windows.Finish details include custom-crafted base molding, polished Valli & Valli hardware, and custom closet organizers, speak to the level of attention given to every aspect of the interior. This apartment is furnished with a Bosch washer and dryer and equipped with thermostats for multi-zone heating and cooling to ensure perfect comfort. The European-designed kitchen features German-manufactured Alno walnut cabinetry, Liebherr and Bosch appliances, and Caesarstone countertops. The spa-inspired bathroom features Calacatta Gold tile walls, Dornbracht fixtures, and wall-mounted vanity and toilet.

Never before seen in Harlem, an abundance of amenities in this full-service rental development include: Two Roof decks, Front Desk Doorman, Additional 24-7 Virtual Doorman Security, Bikeroom, Gym, Pet Spa, Package room, additional storage available for a small monthly fee, a children's playroom, a library, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Morningside Avenue have any available units?
92 Morningside Avenue has a unit available for $7,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 92 Morningside Avenue have?
Some of 92 Morningside Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Morningside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
92 Morningside Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Morningside Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 92 Morningside Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 92 Morningside Avenue offer parking?
No, 92 Morningside Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 92 Morningside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92 Morningside Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Morningside Avenue have a pool?
No, 92 Morningside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 92 Morningside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 92 Morningside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Morningside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 92 Morningside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
