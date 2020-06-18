All apartments in New York
9 W 103RD ST.
9 W 103RD ST.

9 West 103rd Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 West 103rd Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Renovated 6 bedroom and 3 bathroom unit available for July 1 occupancy. This apartment features a lovely granite kitchen with a dishwasher, marble bathroom, and a washer & dryer. Unit is accented by hardwood floors, exposed brick, and crown molding.Located just half a block from beautiful Central Park on a tree lined classic Upper West Side block. Conveniently located near public transportation, the apartment is just a block from the B & C subways.Please call office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease! CROMAN6374

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 W 103RD ST. have any available units?
9 W 103RD ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 W 103RD ST. have?
Some of 9 W 103RD ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 W 103RD ST. currently offering any rent specials?
9 W 103RD ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 W 103RD ST. pet-friendly?
No, 9 W 103RD ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 9 W 103RD ST. offer parking?
No, 9 W 103RD ST. does not offer parking.
Does 9 W 103RD ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 W 103RD ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 W 103RD ST. have a pool?
No, 9 W 103RD ST. does not have a pool.
Does 9 W 103RD ST. have accessible units?
No, 9 W 103RD ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 9 W 103RD ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 W 103RD ST. has units with dishwashers.
