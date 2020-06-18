9 W 103RD ST.

Amenities

Renovated 6 bedroom and 3 bathroom unit available for July 1 occupancy. This apartment features a lovely granite kitchen with a dishwasher, marble bathroom, and a washer & dryer. Unit is accented by hardwood floors, exposed brick, and crown molding.Located just half a block from beautiful Central Park on a tree lined classic Upper West Side block. Conveniently located near public transportation, the apartment is just a block from the B & C subways.Please call office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease! CROMAN6374