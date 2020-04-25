Amenities

2,000 SF LOFT IN SMALL PRIVATE BUILDING WITH STREAMLINED RENTAL PROCESS



Enjoy the WOW-FACTOR as you enter your own renovated loft apartment situated in the trendy NoHo neighborhood known for its central location, downtown charm, and exclusive lifestyle.



This expansive space has undergone meticulous renovations and upgrades, that is located on the 3rd floor of 9 Great Jones Street, and boasts 10' ceilings, two large bedrooms with ample closet and storage space, and two large bathrooms. The jaw-dropping living space, primed for entertaining, features a wall of oversized loft windows overlooking the street, exposed brick walls, central HVAC system with WiFi enabled temperature control, and video intercom for deliveries. The open layout kitchen features stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, dishwasher, chef's sink, and expansive counter space. Utility room includes new Washer & Dryer and space for additional storage.



This LOFT is appropriately zoned for Joint Live/Work Quarters and available for a variety of possible uses. Nearby essentials include Lafayette Restaurant, Whole Foods, Equinox, Soulcycle, Great Jones Spa, La Colombe, 24hr CVS, Astor Wine & Spirits, The Smile, The Public Theater, Indochine, ACME, NYU, Washington Square Park and all the best downtown dining, shopping, and entertainment at your fingertips.

Pets Ok Case-by-Case

Water Included

Building wired for Verizon FIOS & Spectrum