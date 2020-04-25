All apartments in New York
Find more places like 9 Great Jones Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
9 Great Jones Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

9 Great Jones Street

9 Great Jones Street · (212) 381-6542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
NoHo
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9 Great Jones Street, New York, NY 10012
NoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
internet access
media room
2,000 SF LOFT IN SMALL PRIVATE BUILDING WITH STREAMLINED RENTAL PROCESS

Enjoy the WOW-FACTOR as you enter your own renovated loft apartment situated in the trendy NoHo neighborhood known for its central location, downtown charm, and exclusive lifestyle.

This expansive space has undergone meticulous renovations and upgrades, that is located on the 3rd floor of 9 Great Jones Street, and boasts 10' ceilings, two large bedrooms with ample closet and storage space, and two large bathrooms. The jaw-dropping living space, primed for entertaining, features a wall of oversized loft windows overlooking the street, exposed brick walls, central HVAC system with WiFi enabled temperature control, and video intercom for deliveries. The open layout kitchen features stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, dishwasher, chef's sink, and expansive counter space. Utility room includes new Washer & Dryer and space for additional storage.

This LOFT is appropriately zoned for Joint Live/Work Quarters and available for a variety of possible uses. Nearby essentials include Lafayette Restaurant, Whole Foods, Equinox, Soulcycle, Great Jones Spa, La Colombe, 24hr CVS, Astor Wine & Spirits, The Smile, The Public Theater, Indochine, ACME, NYU, Washington Square Park and all the best downtown dining, shopping, and entertainment at your fingertips.
Pets Ok Case-by-Case
Water Included
Building wired for Verizon FIOS & Spectrum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Great Jones Street have any available units?
9 Great Jones Street has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Great Jones Street have?
Some of 9 Great Jones Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Great Jones Street currently offering any rent specials?
9 Great Jones Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Great Jones Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Great Jones Street is pet friendly.
Does 9 Great Jones Street offer parking?
No, 9 Great Jones Street does not offer parking.
Does 9 Great Jones Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Great Jones Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Great Jones Street have a pool?
No, 9 Great Jones Street does not have a pool.
Does 9 Great Jones Street have accessible units?
No, 9 Great Jones Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Great Jones Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Great Jones Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9 Great Jones Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
The Ventura
240 E 86th St
New York, NY 10028
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity