Amenities

media room furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities media room

Wonderful opportunity to lease this spacious 2 bedroom loft unit in the heart of Greenwich Village, furnished. Around the corner from Union Square, farmers market,Whole Foods, Trader Joes, restaurants, movie theaters and much more this vibrant community has to offer.

Express subway service at Union Square for the 4,5,6,N,R,W,Q & L lines.