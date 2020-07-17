863 Broadway 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Walk up to this spacious 2,600 square foot, three bedroom triplex. This renovated mint-condition loft offers quality finishes with high ceilings and huge closets. There are two private terraces totaling more than 600 square feet of outdoor space. There are clear views of east and west with great light exposure. Key features include: tenant-controlled individual room/area AC units (all on separate thermostats), video intercom system, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, laundry room with full-size washer and dryer, private terrace, powder room, large closets, and wet bar. Immediate occupancy.