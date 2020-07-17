All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

863 Broadway 3

863 Broadway · (212) 452-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

863 Broadway, New York, NY 10003
Union Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Walk up to this spacious 2,600 square foot, three bedroom triplex. This renovated mint-condition loft offers quality finishes with high ceilings and huge closets. There are two private terraces totaling more than 600 square feet of outdoor space. There are clear views of east and west with great light exposure. Key features include: tenant-controlled individual room/area AC units (all on separate thermostats), video intercom system, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, laundry room with full-size washer and dryer, private terrace, powder room, large closets, and wet bar. Immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 863 Broadway 3 have any available units?
863 Broadway 3 has a unit available for $12,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 863 Broadway 3 have?
Some of 863 Broadway 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 863 Broadway 3 currently offering any rent specials?
863 Broadway 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 863 Broadway 3 pet-friendly?
No, 863 Broadway 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 863 Broadway 3 offer parking?
No, 863 Broadway 3 does not offer parking.
Does 863 Broadway 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 863 Broadway 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 863 Broadway 3 have a pool?
No, 863 Broadway 3 does not have a pool.
Does 863 Broadway 3 have accessible units?
No, 863 Broadway 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 863 Broadway 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 863 Broadway 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
