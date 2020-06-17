All apartments in New York
Find more places like 86 Clinton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
86 Clinton Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:35 PM

86 Clinton Street

86 Clinton Street · (212) 444-7966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

86 Clinton Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,352

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Modern, renovated, sun-drenched studio, steps away from the new Essex Crossing now available with no fee!Enter and immediately feel home in the open layout, illuminated with light from two oversized windows. This sleek studio features stainless steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher, and recessed lighting throughout. Move-in ready, this home conveniently comes with an oversized closet with built-in shelving, AC unit, and new modern bathroom.This well maintained building has laundry, secured access, and is a quick 4 minute walk to the FMJZ station at Delancey. Listed price is net effective is based off 1 month free on a 13 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Clinton Street have any available units?
86 Clinton Street has a unit available for $2,352 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 86 Clinton Street have?
Some of 86 Clinton Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Clinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
86 Clinton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Clinton Street pet-friendly?
No, 86 Clinton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 86 Clinton Street offer parking?
No, 86 Clinton Street does not offer parking.
Does 86 Clinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Clinton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Clinton Street have a pool?
No, 86 Clinton Street does not have a pool.
Does 86 Clinton Street have accessible units?
No, 86 Clinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Clinton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 Clinton Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 86 Clinton Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity