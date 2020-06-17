86 Clinton Street

Amenities

Modern, renovated, sun-drenched studio, steps away from the new Essex Crossing now available with no fee!Enter and immediately feel home in the open layout, illuminated with light from two oversized windows. This sleek studio features stainless steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher, and recessed lighting throughout. Move-in ready, this home conveniently comes with an oversized closet with built-in shelving, AC unit, and new modern bathroom.This well maintained building has laundry, secured access, and is a quick 4 minute walk to the FMJZ station at Delancey. Listed price is net effective is based off 1 month free on a 13 month lease.