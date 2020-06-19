83 Saint Marks Pl

Amenities

83 Saint Marks Place, Apartment 3F - between First and Second Avenue



**Promotion - Landlord offering the month of June FREE for applicants who sign leases for a July 1 move in**



NO FEE - NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM - WASHER/DRYER - PRIME EAST VILLAGE LOCATION!



*Video Tour and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*



Apartment Details:

-In-Unit Washer/Dryer!

-2 Full or Queen Size Bedrooms with Windows and Closet Space

-Spacious Living and Dining Area

-Newly Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher!

-Abundant Marble Counter-top and Wood Cabinet Space

-Newly Renovated Full Size Bathroom with Glass Door Stall Shower, Subway Tiling and Sink Vanity

-Hardwood Floors

-Recessed and Overhead Lighting

-Exposed Brick

-2 Flights Up!



Building Details:

-Well Maintained Building

-Renovated Hallways and Lobby

-Heat and Hot Water Included

-Local Super

-Responsive Management



Transportation: 6, N, Q, R, W, M15