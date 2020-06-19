83 Saint Marks Pl

Amenities
83 Saint Marks Place, Apartment 3F - between First and Second Avenue
**Promotion - Landlord offering the month of June FREE for applicants who sign leases for a July 1 move in**
NO FEE - NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM - WASHER/DRYER - PRIME EAST VILLAGE LOCATION!
*Video Tour and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*
Apartment Details:
-In-Unit Washer/Dryer!
-2 Full or Queen Size Bedrooms with Windows and Closet Space
-Spacious Living and Dining Area
-Newly Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher!
-Abundant Marble Counter-top and Wood Cabinet Space
-Newly Renovated Full Size Bathroom with Glass Door Stall Shower, Subway Tiling and Sink Vanity
-Hardwood Floors
-Recessed and Overhead Lighting
-Exposed Brick
-2 Flights Up!
Building Details:
-Well Maintained Building
-Renovated Hallways and Lobby
-Heat and Hot Water Included
-Local Super
-Responsive Management
Transportation: 6, N, Q, R, W, M15