Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

83 Baxter Street

83 Baxter Street · (646) 937-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

83 Baxter Street, New York, NY 10013
Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit D-3 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3D VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request.

TRUE 4 Bedroom/3 FULL Bathrooms! Washer Dryer in Unit! HUGE Living Room! Eat-In Kitchen!

We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.

This apartment is HUGE with both living room and Eat-In-Kitchen! All bedrooms are queen-sized plus and have windows and closets!Newly renovated with Chefs Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops! X-posed Brick!

Convenient to the subway and all neighborhood services, such as the dry-cleaner, pharmacy, and also many restaurants right outside your doorstep and pictures are of similar apartment with similar finishes. This is a Huge Apartment with three bedrooms that can easily be converted to four and keep huge Living space and central heat/AC. Marble Bathroom and Washer & Dryer in unit! Chefs Kitchen with Full sized appliances and granite counter-tops!

Our team and has over 115 exclusives BUILDINGS in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Baxter Street have any available units?
83 Baxter Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 83 Baxter Street have?
Some of 83 Baxter Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Baxter Street currently offering any rent specials?
83 Baxter Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Baxter Street pet-friendly?
No, 83 Baxter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 83 Baxter Street offer parking?
No, 83 Baxter Street does not offer parking.
Does 83 Baxter Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 83 Baxter Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Baxter Street have a pool?
No, 83 Baxter Street does not have a pool.
Does 83 Baxter Street have accessible units?
No, 83 Baxter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Baxter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 Baxter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
