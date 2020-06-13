83 Baxter Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

3D VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request.



TRUE 4 Bedroom/3 FULL Bathrooms! Washer Dryer in Unit! HUGE Living Room! Eat-In Kitchen!



We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.



This apartment is HUGE with both living room and Eat-In-Kitchen! All bedrooms are queen-sized plus and have windows and closets!Newly renovated with Chefs Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops! X-posed Brick!



Convenient to the subway and all neighborhood services, such as the dry-cleaner, pharmacy, and also many restaurants right outside your doorstep and pictures are of similar apartment with similar finishes. This is a Huge Apartment with three bedrooms that can easily be converted to four and keep huge Living space and central heat/AC. Marble Bathroom and Washer & Dryer in unit! Chefs Kitchen with Full sized appliances and granite counter-tops!



