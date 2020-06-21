801 Columbus Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly concierge doorman gym valet service

Available 07/26/20 spacious studio with washer&dryer, stellar views! - Property Id: 293167



spacious studio in the heart of the Upper West Side, laundry in unit and a gigantic walk in closet. Management recently added brand new stainless steel appliances.



the building offers tons of amenities: outdoor and indoor common areas, a new gym, valet services, concierge services, 24/7 doorman, a live in super, online rent payments, manicured gardens, and a children's playroom.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293167

