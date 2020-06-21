All apartments in New York
Find more places like 801 Columbus Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
801 Columbus Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

801 Columbus Ave

801 Columbus Avenue · (917) 293-9290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

801 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $2630 · Avail. Jul 26

$2,630

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
gym
valet service
Available 07/26/20 spacious studio with washer&dryer, stellar views! - Property Id: 293167

spacious studio in the heart of the Upper West Side, laundry in unit and a gigantic walk in closet. Management recently added brand new stainless steel appliances.

the building offers tons of amenities: outdoor and indoor common areas, a new gym, valet services, concierge services, 24/7 doorman, a live in super, online rent payments, manicured gardens, and a children's playroom.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293167
Property Id 293167

(RLNE5829988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Columbus Ave have any available units?
801 Columbus Ave has a unit available for $2,630 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Columbus Ave have?
Some of 801 Columbus Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Columbus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
801 Columbus Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Columbus Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Columbus Ave is pet friendly.
Does 801 Columbus Ave offer parking?
No, 801 Columbus Ave does not offer parking.
Does 801 Columbus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 Columbus Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Columbus Ave have a pool?
No, 801 Columbus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 801 Columbus Ave have accessible units?
No, 801 Columbus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Columbus Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Columbus Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 801 Columbus Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity