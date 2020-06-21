801 Columbus Ave

Amenities
Available 07/26/20 spacious studio with washer&dryer, stellar views! - Property Id: 293167
spacious studio in the heart of the Upper West Side, laundry in unit and a gigantic walk in closet. Management recently added brand new stainless steel appliances.
the building offers tons of amenities: outdoor and indoor common areas, a new gym, valet services, concierge services, 24/7 doorman, a live in super, online rent payments, manicured gardens, and a children's playroom.
