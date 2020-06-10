All apartments in New York
New York, NY
80 Varick Street
80 Varick Street

80 Varick Street · (212) 683-8300
Location

80 Varick Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8-B · Avail. now

$7,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
Unique and newly renovated 2 Bedroom 1800 Square Foot loft available in a Prewar Building!This is an incredibly spacious loft has 15 Foot ceilings, a wall of windows and gorgeous wood floors, this apartment is reminiscent of the old industrial lofts but with a touch of the modern. This space has been completely renovated 3 bedroom, a mezzanine that could be used for storage area renovated bathroom. You will also find brand new open kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and DISHWASHER, WASHER/DRYER hookup in the unit , as well as a laundry room in the building .Schedule an appointment today to view this beautiful unit.Heat, Water, & GAS included in the rent!!Theres also a FREE storage room included in the rent of 150/200 SF across the hall as well. Hurry This will not last long. Space Can be used as Live/Work depending on the nature of the business. Elevator Building, Live in Super, Storage Loft + Free storage ROOM, Package Room, and Intercom system to dial in guests and Packages, and heat , water & Gas are all included in the rent. Call for a showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Varick Street have any available units?
80 Varick Street has a unit available for $7,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 Varick Street have?
Some of 80 Varick Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Varick Street currently offering any rent specials?
80 Varick Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Varick Street pet-friendly?
No, 80 Varick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 80 Varick Street offer parking?
No, 80 Varick Street does not offer parking.
Does 80 Varick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Varick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Varick Street have a pool?
No, 80 Varick Street does not have a pool.
Does 80 Varick Street have accessible units?
No, 80 Varick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Varick Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Varick Street has units with dishwashers.
