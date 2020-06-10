80 Varick Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry

Unique and newly renovated 2 Bedroom 1800 Square Foot loft available in a Prewar Building!This is an incredibly spacious loft has 15 Foot ceilings, a wall of windows and gorgeous wood floors, this apartment is reminiscent of the old industrial lofts but with a touch of the modern. This space has been completely renovated 3 bedroom, a mezzanine that could be used for storage area renovated bathroom. You will also find brand new open kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and DISHWASHER, WASHER/DRYER hookup in the unit , as well as a laundry room in the building .Schedule an appointment today to view this beautiful unit.Heat, Water, & GAS included in the rent!!Theres also a FREE storage room included in the rent of 150/200 SF across the hall as well. Hurry This will not last long. Space Can be used as Live/Work depending on the nature of the business. Elevator Building, Live in Super, Storage Loft + Free storage ROOM, Package Room, and Intercom system to dial in guests and Packages, and heat , water & Gas are all included in the rent. Call for a showing today!!