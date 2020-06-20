77 West 126th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator media room

Bright, modern, studio in Harlem, $2,200/Month.



Live in a beautiful, bright, and modern space in the cultural hub of Harlem. This studio apartment features high ceilings, a new kitchen with dishwasher, lots of storage options, an elevator, and a shared rooftop patio. The apartment also offers central air conditioning and heat.



This location is very convenient offering residents quick access to the subway and Whole Foods—both within a block. The apartment is also within walking distance to the Apollo Theater, The National Jazz Museum in Harlem, the National Black Theatre, and the Schomburg Center.



Rent is $2200, no broker fee.