77 West 126th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:05 AM

77 West 126th Street

77 West 126th Street · (585) 613-5631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

77 West 126th Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
Bright, modern, studio in Harlem, $2,200/Month.

Live in a beautiful, bright, and modern space in the cultural hub of Harlem. This studio apartment features high ceilings, a new kitchen with dishwasher, lots of storage options, an elevator, and a shared rooftop patio. The apartment also offers central air conditioning and heat.

This location is very convenient offering residents quick access to the subway and Whole Foods—both within a block. The apartment is also within walking distance to the Apollo Theater, The National Jazz Museum in Harlem, the National Black Theatre, and the Schomburg Center.

Rent is $2200, no broker fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 West 126th Street have any available units?
77 West 126th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 West 126th Street have?
Some of 77 West 126th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 West 126th Street currently offering any rent specials?
77 West 126th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 West 126th Street pet-friendly?
No, 77 West 126th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 77 West 126th Street offer parking?
No, 77 West 126th Street does not offer parking.
Does 77 West 126th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 West 126th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 West 126th Street have a pool?
No, 77 West 126th Street does not have a pool.
Does 77 West 126th Street have accessible units?
No, 77 West 126th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 77 West 126th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 West 126th Street has units with dishwashers.
