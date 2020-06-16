All apartments in New York
Find more places like 77 East 2nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
77 East 2nd Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

77 East 2nd Street

77 East 2nd Street · (347) 833-7993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Bowery
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

77 East 2nd Street, New York, NY 10003
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
All the space you could ever want in the East Village! Come home to this ENORMOUS floor-through, recently renovated 650 sq ft One Bedroom apartment.

Apartment features a full living room and space for a dining area. French doors lead to a large bedroom that fits a king bed with room for additional furniture.

The large kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and drawer space with full sized appliances. Windows on both sides of the apartment, youll have both south and north exposure with plenty of natural light.

Located just around the corner from the F train, this apartment is a short distance from Whole Foods, Tompkins Square Park, Soho and all the restaurants, nightlife and shopping downtown has to offer!,**Prime East Village Floor-through Apartment** COMPLETELY GUT RENOVATED -- This 650+ sqft apartment features NEW hard wood floors, a restored decorative fireplace, exposed brick, a raised kitchen with granite countertops, NEW stainless steel appliances, (stove, microwave and dishwasher) white custom cabinets, and a gorgeous marble backsplash. The renovated bathroom offers a NEW tub, sink, black marble, plumbing and shower tiling. The apartment offers enough space for a full living and dining room, and pocket doors open into the bedroom offering tons of space and lots of sunlight. The apartment captures both south and north exposure and is quiet. F train around the corner as well as E. Houston street and the Bowery. Please contact me for more information or call to schedule a viewing appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 East 2nd Street have any available units?
77 East 2nd Street has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 East 2nd Street have?
Some of 77 East 2nd Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 East 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
77 East 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 East 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 77 East 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 77 East 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 77 East 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 77 East 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 East 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 East 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 77 East 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 77 East 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 77 East 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 77 East 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 East 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 77 East 2nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity