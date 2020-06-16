77 East 2nd Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

All the space you could ever want in the East Village! Come home to this ENORMOUS floor-through, recently renovated 650 sq ft One Bedroom apartment.



Apartment features a full living room and space for a dining area. French doors lead to a large bedroom that fits a king bed with room for additional furniture.



The large kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and drawer space with full sized appliances. Windows on both sides of the apartment, youll have both south and north exposure with plenty of natural light.



Located just around the corner from the F train, this apartment is a short distance from Whole Foods, Tompkins Square Park, Soho and all the restaurants, nightlife and shopping downtown has to offer!,**Prime East Village Floor-through Apartment** COMPLETELY GUT RENOVATED -- This 650+ sqft apartment features NEW hard wood floors, a restored decorative fireplace, exposed brick, a raised kitchen with granite countertops, NEW stainless steel appliances, (stove, microwave and dishwasher) white custom cabinets, and a gorgeous marble backsplash. The renovated bathroom offers a NEW tub, sink, black marble, plumbing and shower tiling. The apartment offers enough space for a full living and dining room, and pocket doors open into the bedroom offering tons of space and lots of sunlight. The apartment captures both south and north exposure and is quiet. F train around the corner as well as E. Houston street and the Bowery. Please contact me for more information or call to schedule a viewing appointment