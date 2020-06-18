77 DELANCEY ST.

Amenities

Apartment Features:- King Sized Bedroom - Living Room fits Couch, TV, Table and Bookshelf - Large Bathroom W/ Full Tub - High Ceilings - Amazing Light!!- Fully Equipped Kitchen - Large Closet - Elevator Building - Laundry in Building - Pet Friendly - Thermostat to control your heatContact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 ( Call/Text Bet. 8am-12am )Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comAbout the LES:The Lower East Side is a young hip neighborhood yet classic. This location is the destination to some of the best bars and restaurants in NYC. Additionally you will be conveniently located next to easy transportation, such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 trains.WHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7465