All apartments in New York
Find more places like 77 DELANCEY ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
77 DELANCEY ST.
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

77 DELANCEY ST.

77 Delancey Street · (718) 288-0810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

77 Delancey Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Apartment Features:- King Sized Bedroom - Living Room fits Couch, TV, Table and Bookshelf - Large Bathroom W/ Full Tub - High Ceilings - Amazing Light!!- Fully Equipped Kitchen - Large Closet - Elevator Building - Laundry in Building - Pet Friendly - Thermostat to control your heatContact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 ( Call/Text Bet. 8am-12am )Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comAbout the LES:The Lower East Side is a young hip neighborhood yet classic. This location is the destination to some of the best bars and restaurants in NYC. Additionally you will be conveniently located next to easy transportation, such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 trains.WHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7465

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 DELANCEY ST. have any available units?
77 DELANCEY ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 DELANCEY ST. have?
Some of 77 DELANCEY ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 DELANCEY ST. currently offering any rent specials?
77 DELANCEY ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 DELANCEY ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 77 DELANCEY ST. is pet friendly.
Does 77 DELANCEY ST. offer parking?
No, 77 DELANCEY ST. does not offer parking.
Does 77 DELANCEY ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 DELANCEY ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 DELANCEY ST. have a pool?
No, 77 DELANCEY ST. does not have a pool.
Does 77 DELANCEY ST. have accessible units?
No, 77 DELANCEY ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 77 DELANCEY ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 DELANCEY ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 77 DELANCEY ST.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity