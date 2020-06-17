77 77 Water Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge doorman elevator gym on-site laundry pool table bbq/grill bike storage internet access lobby media room valet service

Corner unit -Open Kitchen-Washer and DryerGut renovationsWalk in closetSun- drenched Massive 1180 sq ft 2 bed 2 bath corner unit featuring State-of-the-Art open Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Dishwasher & Microwave, hard Wood Strip Floors, Marble Bathroom, High Loft-Style Ceilings (9 Ft), and Oversized Windows.The flourishing South Street Seaport neighborhood is brimming with new shops and restaurants including Augustine, Eataly, Whole Foods (coming soon), Fowler & Wells, Blue Ribbon Federal Grill, Nobu Downtown, and a brand new iPic Theater. Close proximity to the new Fulton Center and steps from all modes of transportationBuilding amenities include:24 HR Doorman, Concierge & Valet Services, 2500sf Lounge w/ WIFI, Fireplace, Billiard Table, Foosball, Plasma TV, Business Center & Catering Kitchen, Rooftop Sundeck with Patio Furniture, Stylish Granite and Terrazzo Lobby, Personal Storage on Floors, Bike Storage, Laundry Facilities, Pet Friendly, Shares Welcome. angelzapata415791