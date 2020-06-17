All apartments in New York
77 77 Water Street

77 Water Street · (347) 806-2671
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

77 Water Street, New York, NY 10005
Financial District

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
lobby
media room
valet service
Corner unit -Open Kitchen-Washer and DryerGut renovationsWalk in closetSun- drenched Massive 1180 sq ft 2 bed 2 bath corner unit featuring State-of-the-Art open Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Dishwasher & Microwave, hard Wood Strip Floors, Marble Bathroom, High Loft-Style Ceilings (9 Ft), and Oversized Windows.The flourishing South Street Seaport neighborhood is brimming with new shops and restaurants including Augustine, Eataly, Whole Foods (coming soon), Fowler & Wells, Blue Ribbon Federal Grill, Nobu Downtown, and a brand new iPic Theater. Close proximity to the new Fulton Center and steps from all modes of transportationBuilding amenities include:24 HR Doorman, Concierge & Valet Services, 2500sf Lounge w/ WIFI, Fireplace, Billiard Table, Foosball, Plasma TV, Business Center & Catering Kitchen, Rooftop Sundeck with Patio Furniture, Stylish Granite and Terrazzo Lobby, Personal Storage on Floors, Bike Storage, Laundry Facilities, Pet Friendly, Shares Welcome. angelzapata415791

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

