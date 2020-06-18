All apartments in New York
76 Carmine Street

76 Carmine St · (917) 567-7459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

76 Carmine St, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Brand new to the market. Be one of the first to view and possibly rent this massive and sunblessed 1BR apartment in the West Village. Comes with shiny hardwood floors, spacious living room, huge kitchen with numerous cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a sizeable breakfast bar. The bedroom fits a queen size with furniture. Elevator building, close to train station and minutes from all the great restaurants and bars the West Village has to offer. Great deal for the location. Call or text Alex at 347-219-1297 or email Alex@rentmanhattan.com to schedule an appointment. RM44002

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 Carmine Street have any available units?
76 Carmine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 76 Carmine Street have?
Some of 76 Carmine Street's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 Carmine Street currently offering any rent specials?
76 Carmine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Carmine Street pet-friendly?
No, 76 Carmine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 76 Carmine Street offer parking?
No, 76 Carmine Street does not offer parking.
Does 76 Carmine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 Carmine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Carmine Street have a pool?
No, 76 Carmine Street does not have a pool.
Does 76 Carmine Street have accessible units?
No, 76 Carmine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Carmine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 Carmine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
