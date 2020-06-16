All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:29 AM

752 West 178th Street

752 West 178th Street · (917) 375-2079
Location

752 West 178th Street, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-A · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
playground
tennis court
Located in the highly sought-after, up-and-coming Hudson Heights neighborhood, this no-fee spacious three bedroom apartment can be used for residential, commercial, or live/work occupancy. This is a great opportunity to rent in an extremely flexible co-op, located in one of the most rapidly developing areas of Manhattan.

What you get in Apartment 1A is an extremely convenient unit located on the first floor of a walkup building! This comfortable renovated apartment has new windows, newly refinished floors and repainted walls, new kitchen cabinets and appliances, and charming new bathroom tiling. It's a great residence which can be repurposed into a professional services office that can even welcome clients to the accommodating space.

The boutique cooperative known as Pinehurst House is comprised of 752 West 178th Street, 5 Pinehurst Avenue, and 9 Pinehurst Avenue. This rare sponsor unit rental offers the following: no board interview, in-apartment washer/dryer hookup, an on-site super, and pets allowed.

The A express train is located only 500 feet from the building and can speed you to Midtown in just 15 minutes. The express M98 and M4 bus lines are also within two blocks and the 1 train is within a few blocks as well. The George Washington Bridge Bus Terminal, which just completed a major renovation, is bringing new retail to a neighborhood already brimming with plenty of shopping and nightlife. Abundant outdoor recreation includes the J. Hood Wright Park with its dog run; Fort Washington Park featuring playgrounds, athletic fields, and the Little Red Lighthouse under the Great Gray Bridge; and Fort Tryon Park, the Heather Garden, The Cloisters, and public tennis courts. Nearby there is also a recently built Planet Fitness gym center and the Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 West 178th Street have any available units?
752 West 178th Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 752 West 178th Street have?
Some of 752 West 178th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 West 178th Street currently offering any rent specials?
752 West 178th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 West 178th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 752 West 178th Street is pet friendly.
Does 752 West 178th Street offer parking?
No, 752 West 178th Street does not offer parking.
Does 752 West 178th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 West 178th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 West 178th Street have a pool?
No, 752 West 178th Street does not have a pool.
Does 752 West 178th Street have accessible units?
No, 752 West 178th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 752 West 178th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 West 178th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
