Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym playground tennis court

Located in the highly sought-after, up-and-coming Hudson Heights neighborhood, this no-fee spacious three bedroom apartment can be used for residential, commercial, or live/work occupancy. This is a great opportunity to rent in an extremely flexible co-op, located in one of the most rapidly developing areas of Manhattan.



What you get in Apartment 1A is an extremely convenient unit located on the first floor of a walkup building! This comfortable renovated apartment has new windows, newly refinished floors and repainted walls, new kitchen cabinets and appliances, and charming new bathroom tiling. It's a great residence which can be repurposed into a professional services office that can even welcome clients to the accommodating space.



The boutique cooperative known as Pinehurst House is comprised of 752 West 178th Street, 5 Pinehurst Avenue, and 9 Pinehurst Avenue. This rare sponsor unit rental offers the following: no board interview, in-apartment washer/dryer hookup, an on-site super, and pets allowed.



The A express train is located only 500 feet from the building and can speed you to Midtown in just 15 minutes. The express M98 and M4 bus lines are also within two blocks and the 1 train is within a few blocks as well. The George Washington Bridge Bus Terminal, which just completed a major renovation, is bringing new retail to a neighborhood already brimming with plenty of shopping and nightlife. Abundant outdoor recreation includes the J. Hood Wright Park with its dog run; Fort Washington Park featuring playgrounds, athletic fields, and the Little Red Lighthouse under the Great Gray Bridge; and Fort Tryon Park, the Heather Garden, The Cloisters, and public tennis courts. Nearby there is also a recently built Planet Fitness gym center and the Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center.