Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:26 PM

75 Wall Street

75 Wall Street · (212) 897-2856
Location

75 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005
Financial District

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
concierge
valet service
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
concierge
valet service
This beautiful studio apt at 75 Wall Street defines world class luxury living with a full-service lifestyle and an abundance of amenities. Well appointed luxury condominiums offering dramatic 360 degree views of downtown Manhattan comprise the upper 24 floors of 75 Wall.75 Wall residents have access to integrated hotel services including 24-hour room service, catering, housekeeping, and valet laundry, as well as a full-time personal concierge. Designed by Rockwell Group, residences feature ten-foot ceilings and oversized windows, in-residence washers and dryers, wide-planked cerused oak flooring, CasesarStone Countertops, and Lacquer Kitchen Cabinetry by the Italian Design Studio, Boffi. Appliances by Sub-Zero, Liebherr, Bosch, Miele, Electrolux, and Sharp. Bathrooms feature custom wood cabinetry, Botticino Semi Classico Marble Floors, and Tub Surround.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Wall Street have any available units?
75 Wall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 Wall Street have?
Some of 75 Wall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Wall Street currently offering any rent specials?
75 Wall Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Wall Street pet-friendly?
No, 75 Wall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 75 Wall Street offer parking?
No, 75 Wall Street does not offer parking.
Does 75 Wall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Wall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Wall Street have a pool?
No, 75 Wall Street does not have a pool.
Does 75 Wall Street have accessible units?
No, 75 Wall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Wall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Wall Street does not have units with dishwashers.
