This beautiful studio apt at 75 Wall Street defines world class luxury living with a full-service lifestyle and an abundance of amenities. Well appointed luxury condominiums offering dramatic 360 degree views of downtown Manhattan comprise the upper 24 floors of 75 Wall.75 Wall residents have access to integrated hotel services including 24-hour room service, catering, housekeeping, and valet laundry, as well as a full-time personal concierge. Designed by Rockwell Group, residences feature ten-foot ceilings and oversized windows, in-residence washers and dryers, wide-planked cerused oak flooring, CasesarStone Countertops, and Lacquer Kitchen Cabinetry by the Italian Design Studio, Boffi. Appliances by Sub-Zero, Liebherr, Bosch, Miele, Electrolux, and Sharp. Bathrooms feature custom wood cabinetry, Botticino Semi Classico Marble Floors, and Tub Surround.