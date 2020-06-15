All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

75 LEXINGTON

75 Lexington Avenue · (212) 877-0436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

75 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2FR · Avail. now

$5,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BD / 2 BTH - Lexington Ave. & E. 26th St.

Occupied until 6/30. Available early July.

Huge, Renovated floorthrough 3BD 2BA apartment that is great floor shares or family. Enjoy 3 split large bedrooms, a huge living room with office nook, Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and mounted microwave.

In addition to an eat-in kitchen, there is a large dining area that can also be used as office. All bedrooms are spacious and can fit queen beds and furniture, and all bedrooms have double wide closets. There are 2 renovated full baths and a linen closet.

Intimate walk-up building with intercom and laundry across the street. Sorry pets are not permitted.

Convenient Gramercy neighborhood on 26th & Lex, short walk to subway, cross town bus, tons of bars, restaurants, shopping, Madison Square Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 LEXINGTON have any available units?
75 LEXINGTON has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 LEXINGTON have?
Some of 75 LEXINGTON's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 LEXINGTON currently offering any rent specials?
75 LEXINGTON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 LEXINGTON pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 LEXINGTON is pet friendly.
Does 75 LEXINGTON offer parking?
No, 75 LEXINGTON does not offer parking.
Does 75 LEXINGTON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 LEXINGTON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 LEXINGTON have a pool?
No, 75 LEXINGTON does not have a pool.
Does 75 LEXINGTON have accessible units?
No, 75 LEXINGTON does not have accessible units.
Does 75 LEXINGTON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 LEXINGTON has units with dishwashers.
