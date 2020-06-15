75 LEXINGTON

Amenities

3 BD / 2 BTH - Lexington Ave. & E. 26th St.



Occupied until 6/30. Available early July.



Huge, Renovated floorthrough 3BD 2BA apartment that is great floor shares or family. Enjoy 3 split large bedrooms, a huge living room with office nook, Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and mounted microwave.



In addition to an eat-in kitchen, there is a large dining area that can also be used as office. All bedrooms are spacious and can fit queen beds and furniture, and all bedrooms have double wide closets. There are 2 renovated full baths and a linen closet.



Intimate walk-up building with intercom and laundry across the street. Sorry pets are not permitted.



Convenient Gramercy neighborhood on 26th & Lex, short walk to subway, cross town bus, tons of bars, restaurants, shopping, Madison Square Park.