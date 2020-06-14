All apartments in New York
Find more places like 75 Baxter St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
75 Baxter St
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

75 Baxter St

75 Baxter Street · (516) 225-7739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

75 Baxter Street, New York, NY 10013
Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
lobby
75 Baxter Street, Apartment 15 ??? between Canal and Bayard Street

NO FEE ??? NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM ??? ELEVATOR BUILDING ??? PRIME DOWNTOWN LOCATION!

Apartment Details:
-Queen Size Bedrooms with Closet Space, Windows and Overhead Storage
-Spacious Living and Dining Area Layout
-Newly Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances ??? Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher!
-Black Marble Counter-tops and Wood Cabinets
-Newly Renovated Full Size Bathroom
-Hardwood Floors
-Overhead and Recessed Lighting
-Exposed Brick

Building Details:
-Well Maintained Elevator Building
-Hallways and Lobby to be Renovated
-Local Super
-Responsive Management
-Heat and Hot Water Included

Transportation: N, Q, R, W, J, Z, 6

Please Note:
??? Advertised pictures are stock photos that represent the renovations in the apartment and the layout.

??? Advertised price is the net effective rent 1 month free on a 11 month lease term for an immediate move in only. Gross Rent = $

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Baxter St have any available units?
75 Baxter St has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 Baxter St have?
Some of 75 Baxter St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Baxter St currently offering any rent specials?
75 Baxter St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Baxter St pet-friendly?
No, 75 Baxter St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 75 Baxter St offer parking?
No, 75 Baxter St does not offer parking.
Does 75 Baxter St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Baxter St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Baxter St have a pool?
No, 75 Baxter St does not have a pool.
Does 75 Baxter St have accessible units?
No, 75 Baxter St does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Baxter St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Baxter St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 75 Baxter St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity