75 Baxter St

Amenities
75 Baxter Street, Apartment 15 ??? between Canal and Bayard Street
NO FEE ??? NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM ??? ELEVATOR BUILDING ??? PRIME DOWNTOWN LOCATION!
Apartment Details:
-Queen Size Bedrooms with Closet Space, Windows and Overhead Storage
-Spacious Living and Dining Area Layout
-Newly Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances ??? Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher!
-Black Marble Counter-tops and Wood Cabinets
-Newly Renovated Full Size Bathroom
-Hardwood Floors
-Overhead and Recessed Lighting
-Exposed Brick
Building Details:
-Well Maintained Elevator Building
-Hallways and Lobby to be Renovated
-Local Super
-Responsive Management
-Heat and Hot Water Included
Transportation: N, Q, R, W, J, Z, 6
Please Note:
??? Advertised pictures are stock photos that represent the renovations in the apartment and the layout.
??? Advertised price is the net effective rent 1 month free on a 11 month lease term for an immediate move in only. Gross Rent = $