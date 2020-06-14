75 Baxter St

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator lobby

75 Baxter Street, Apartment 15 ??? between Canal and Bayard Street



NO FEE ??? NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM ??? ELEVATOR BUILDING ??? PRIME DOWNTOWN LOCATION!



Apartment Details:

-Queen Size Bedrooms with Closet Space, Windows and Overhead Storage

-Spacious Living and Dining Area Layout

-Newly Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances ??? Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher!

-Black Marble Counter-tops and Wood Cabinets

-Newly Renovated Full Size Bathroom

-Hardwood Floors

-Overhead and Recessed Lighting

-Exposed Brick



Building Details:

-Well Maintained Elevator Building

-Hallways and Lobby to be Renovated

-Local Super

-Responsive Management

-Heat and Hot Water Included



Transportation: N, Q, R, W, J, Z, 6



Please Note:

??? Advertised pictures are stock photos that represent the renovations in the apartment and the layout.



??? Advertised price is the net effective rent 1 month free on a 11 month lease term for an immediate move in only. Gross Rent = $