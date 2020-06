Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous 1 BR apartment with a ton of space and exposed brick through out. The apartment also features 12 foot ceilings and light flooding the entire space. Perfectly situated in the heart of Chelsea you're Steps away from every train you'll ever need with the F and M on your corner and a block away from the flatiron building/Madison Square Park.To schedule a private showing please email,call or text! bond1616403