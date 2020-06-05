All apartments in New York
Find more places like 720 Fort Washington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
720 Fort Washington Ave
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:18 PM

720 Fort Washington Ave

720 Fort Washington Avenue · (212) 381-2565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Washington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

720 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10040
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5Z · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
bike storage
garage
Mint Condition One Bedroom Apartment located in an elegant Art Deco co-op in Hudson Heights.
This 5th floor unit has a beautifully renovated kitchen with modern appliances and abundant cabinet space. The apartment has high ceilings, hardwood floors, lots of closets and has west/south exposures overlooking a central building Courtyard.
The amenities in the building include fitness club ($240/yr), storage facilities (WL), two laundry rooms, private courtyard garden, two bicycle rooms and a security guard(PT), as well as live in super and a handyman. There is ramp access for wheelchairs, strollers, and shopping carts.
Museum quality classic 1939 Art Deco building, wonderfully maintained. Right next to the entrance to Fort Tryon Park and The world famous Cloisters Museum (part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art), the building is also pet-friendly so the pups are steps away from one of the best dog runs in the city. This terrific property is nearby playgrounds, parks, restaurants, shops, schools and parking garages. Take the express A train to 190th Street (20 min) and discover Hudson Heights. Co-op Sublet. available for inmediate occupancy and subject to board approval. Rent Includes Heat and Water! LEASE TERMS:
12 months with option to renew one more year.
This property is shown only by appointment and 24hrs advance notice is required.
REQUIREMENTS:
GOOD CREDIT
ANNUAL INCOME 40 x THE RENT
DOCUMENTS TO SUBMIT:
COPIES OF W2
RECENT PAY STUBS
RECENT BANK STATEMENTS
LETTER OF EMPLOYMENT & LETTERS OF REFERENCE
IF SELF EMPLOYED-LETTER FROM CPA STATING INCOME OF THE BUSINESS.
COOP SUBLET - BOARD PACKAGE AND COOP APPROVAL REQUIRED
COST:
1 m rent + 1 m security + Application Fees
Brokers: Collect your own Fee
COOP SUBLET - BOARD PACKAGE AND COOP APPROVAL REQUIRED
THIS APARTMENT IS OFFER FOR RENT WITH OR WITHOUT FURNITURE
.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Fort Washington Ave have any available units?
720 Fort Washington Ave has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 Fort Washington Ave have?
Some of 720 Fort Washington Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Fort Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
720 Fort Washington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Fort Washington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 Fort Washington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 720 Fort Washington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 720 Fort Washington Ave does offer parking.
Does 720 Fort Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Fort Washington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Fort Washington Ave have a pool?
No, 720 Fort Washington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 720 Fort Washington Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 720 Fort Washington Ave has accessible units.
Does 720 Fort Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 Fort Washington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 720 Fort Washington Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity