720 Fort Washington Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated gym dog park

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible courtyard dog park gym parking playground bike storage garage

Mint Condition One Bedroom Apartment located in an elegant Art Deco co-op in Hudson Heights.

This 5th floor unit has a beautifully renovated kitchen with modern appliances and abundant cabinet space. The apartment has high ceilings, hardwood floors, lots of closets and has west/south exposures overlooking a central building Courtyard.

The amenities in the building include fitness club ($240/yr), storage facilities (WL), two laundry rooms, private courtyard garden, two bicycle rooms and a security guard(PT), as well as live in super and a handyman. There is ramp access for wheelchairs, strollers, and shopping carts.

Museum quality classic 1939 Art Deco building, wonderfully maintained. Right next to the entrance to Fort Tryon Park and The world famous Cloisters Museum (part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art), the building is also pet-friendly so the pups are steps away from one of the best dog runs in the city. This terrific property is nearby playgrounds, parks, restaurants, shops, schools and parking garages. Take the express A train to 190th Street (20 min) and discover Hudson Heights. Co-op Sublet. available for inmediate occupancy and subject to board approval. Rent Includes Heat and Water! LEASE TERMS:

12 months with option to renew one more year.

This property is shown only by appointment and 24hrs advance notice is required.

REQUIREMENTS:

GOOD CREDIT

ANNUAL INCOME 40 x THE RENT

DOCUMENTS TO SUBMIT:

COPIES OF W2

RECENT PAY STUBS

RECENT BANK STATEMENTS

LETTER OF EMPLOYMENT & LETTERS OF REFERENCE

IF SELF EMPLOYED-LETTER FROM CPA STATING INCOME OF THE BUSINESS.

COOP SUBLET - BOARD PACKAGE AND COOP APPROVAL REQUIRED

COST:

1 m rent + 1 m security + Application Fees

Brokers: Collect your own Fee

COOP SUBLET - BOARD PACKAGE AND COOP APPROVAL REQUIRED

THIS APARTMENT IS OFFER FOR RENT WITH OR WITHOUT FURNITURE

.