Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities

One bedroom West Village grandeur. Townhouse living located on Perry Street, the quintessential, architecturally historic block. Replete with southern light, high ceilings, and adorned with its original prewar details such as crown moldings, herringbone hardwood floors, and an alabaster marble fireplace.



72 Perry Street is in the heart of the West Village, one of the most sought after neighborhoods to live in. Take a stroll down the beautiful tree-lined blocked where you will find shopping, restaurants, and further west, Hudson River Park.



AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.

FURNISHED (bed not included)