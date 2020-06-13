All apartments in New York
72 Perry Street

72 Perry Street · (907) 306-8096
Location

72 Perry Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-B · Avail. now

$4,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
One bedroom West Village grandeur. Townhouse living located on Perry Street, the quintessential, architecturally historic block. Replete with southern light, high ceilings, and adorned with its original prewar details such as crown moldings, herringbone hardwood floors, and an alabaster marble fireplace.

72 Perry Street is in the heart of the West Village, one of the most sought after neighborhoods to live in. Take a stroll down the beautiful tree-lined blocked where you will find shopping, restaurants, and further west, Hudson River Park.

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.
FURNISHED (bed not included)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Perry Street have any available units?
72 Perry Street has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 72 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
72 Perry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Perry Street pet-friendly?
No, 72 Perry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 72 Perry Street offer parking?
No, 72 Perry Street does not offer parking.
Does 72 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Perry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 72 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 72 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 72 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Perry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Perry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Perry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
