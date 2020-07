Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Prime East Village location! This beautiful, fully renovated one bedroom with a spacious living room features hardwood floors throughout and exposed brick walls. The kitchen has granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave and great cabinet space. The bathroom has marble tiles and a stall shower. Located just two flights up in an an intimate well maintained walk -up building with on-site super.