71 Reade Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

71 Reade Street

71 Reade Street · (917) 969-7084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

71 Reade Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH-B · Avail. now

$21,995

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
71 Reade Street #PHB A pristine penthouse apartment in TriBeCa with a private parking spot, this luxurious three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom abode features the finest in contemporary craftsmanship, outstanding finishes and a spacious private terrace. Discreetly enter this elegant and expansive 2,290-square-foot space via a private keyed elevator. Walk through the gallery and find the wide-open great room, flooded with light via massive northern exposures. Relax by the fireplace after dinner prepared in your contemporary island chefs kitchen by Eggersmann. The space is fully equipped with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances by Sub-Zero and Gaggenau and contains copious custom cabinetry with beautiful backpainted glass doors along with stretching Caesarstone countertops and backsplashes. Explore the 736-square-foot terrace and take in the stunning Downtown cityscapes before retiring to the distinctive master bedroom wing. There youll find an en-suite driftwood gray marble bath featuring double white oak vanities, Kohler deep soaking tub, separate stand-in rain shower, and Lefroy Brooks polished chrome fixtures. There are also dual oversized closets and a dressing gallery. There are two more windowed bedrooms with en-suite baths of their own, a laundry room with side-by-side washer and dryer units, powder room, dishwasher, Liebherr wine fridge, state-of-the-art multi-zone heating and cooling systems, and incredible motorized shades for optimum ambiance control. This home is set at the top of one of the citys most anticipated residential buildings: Reade Chambers. With interiors designed by Selldorf Architects, the building offers a full suite of amenities, including a 24-hour doorman and concierge service, parking space, private storage, a technogym-equipped fitness center, landscaped courtyard and garden, secure bike storage, pet-grooming room and childrens playroom. Standing in the historic TriBeCa district, residents enjoy all that comes with true Downtown living. The new Brookfield Place, Hudson River Park, Nobu, TriBeCa Grill, and countless other bars, restaurants, culture and nightlife spots are within walking distance. Shop the world-class local boutiques and have afternoon coffee at one of the dozens of top-notch cafes. Outstanding schools are nearby as well, and the 1/2/3 and 4/5/6 trains all stop within a few blocks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Reade Street have any available units?
71 Reade Street has a unit available for $21,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 71 Reade Street have?
Some of 71 Reade Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Reade Street currently offering any rent specials?
71 Reade Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Reade Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 71 Reade Street is pet friendly.
Does 71 Reade Street offer parking?
Yes, 71 Reade Street does offer parking.
Does 71 Reade Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 Reade Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Reade Street have a pool?
No, 71 Reade Street does not have a pool.
Does 71 Reade Street have accessible units?
No, 71 Reade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Reade Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Reade Street has units with dishwashers.
