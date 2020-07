Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

WELCOME TO 71 LEONARD!



Rare and Spacious Loft in the heart of Tribeca.



This beautiful apartment has the old-warm charm so many desire as well as 13 foot ceilings with tall windows bringing in tons of light. Very rare loft style unit. The kitchen has been recently renovated and features a dishwasher and washer/dryer. There is hardwood floors throughout and tons of closet and storage space as well.



Pictures are representative of the unit. Actual photos will be posted shortly.



Advertised rent is based on net effective with a 1 month free on a 13 month lease. Gross rent is $4,650.