New York, NY
71 Broadway
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:16 AM

71 Broadway

71 Broadway · (702) 824-4514
Location

71 Broadway, New York, NY 10006
Financial District

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
NO BROKER FEELiving at 71 BroadwayBlending the classic NYC mood with vintage aesthetics, 71 Broadway Apartments offers a magnificent exterior design. Within this historic building, these homes are newly renovated and feature everything from Energy-Star appliances to remodeled baths with black marble counters. The floor-to-ceiling windows not only welcome in the natural light but let you gaze out at over the city. Located in the Financial District, 71 Broadway is just minutes away from four-star restaurants, fantastic shopping and world-class entertainment. Washington Market Park, the Tribeca Film Center, the Staten Island Ferry and the New York Stock Exchange are all within walking distance. Also, enjoy effortless access to public transportation right in the basement of the building. Last but not least, there are no broker fees here at 71 Broadway. Discover the definitive NYC living experience. lsr263053

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Broadway have any available units?
71 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 71 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
71 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 71 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 71 Broadway offer parking?
No, 71 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 71 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Broadway have a pool?
No, 71 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 71 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 71 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
