NO BROKER FEELiving at 71 BroadwayBlending the classic NYC mood with vintage aesthetics, 71 Broadway Apartments offers a magnificent exterior design. Within this historic building, these homes are newly renovated and feature everything from Energy-Star appliances to remodeled baths with black marble counters. The floor-to-ceiling windows not only welcome in the natural light but let you gaze out at over the city. Located in the Financial District, 71 Broadway is just minutes away from four-star restaurants, fantastic shopping and world-class entertainment. Washington Market Park, the Tribeca Film Center, the Staten Island Ferry and the New York Stock Exchange are all within walking distance. Also, enjoy effortless access to public transportation right in the basement of the building. Last but not least, there are no broker fees here at 71 Broadway. Discover the definitive NYC living experience. lsr263053