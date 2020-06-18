All apartments in New York
Find more places like 70 West 45th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
70 West 45th Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:20 PM

70 West 45th Street

70 West 45th Street · (347) 200-1661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

70 West 45th Street, New York, NY 10036
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
lobby
Short and long term leases avilable. Apartment is fully furnished and equipped for your connivence.Cassa Hotel & Residences a high rise situated on 45th street between 5th and 6th Avenues. This iconic building is located steps from Time Square, Bryant park, Dimond District, Rockefeller Center, Central park and many of the worlds top bars, restaurants and shopping locations..Apartment 37AA Stunning 2BR 2BTH equipped with a state of the art kitchen, appliances are Miele, Liebherr & Wolf. While both washrooms feature full spa like finishes with stone counter tops and soaker tubs. This unit features stunning breath taking city views. This apartment is fully set up to meet your needs and can be rented furnished or unfurnished. The furnished version of this apartment comes full equipped with a beds dressers, cutlery all for you connivence..Cassa Hotel & Residences amenities- Lounge with outdoor space available for events and private usage- Garden- 24 Hour Doorman - Full service concierge- State of the art 24-Hour Fitness Center- House keeping service available- Child care - Pet Care- Zagat Rated Butter Restaurant beneath your lobby- Incredible NYC views Safdie1007

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 West 45th Street have any available units?
70 West 45th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 West 45th Street have?
Some of 70 West 45th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 West 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
70 West 45th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 West 45th Street pet-friendly?
No, 70 West 45th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 70 West 45th Street offer parking?
No, 70 West 45th Street does not offer parking.
Does 70 West 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 West 45th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 West 45th Street have a pool?
No, 70 West 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 70 West 45th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 70 West 45th Street has accessible units.
Does 70 West 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 West 45th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 70 West 45th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Ventura
240 E 86th St
New York, NY 10028
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity