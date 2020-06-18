70 West 45th Street

Amenities

Short and long term leases avilable. Apartment is fully furnished and equipped for your connivence.Cassa Hotel & Residences a high rise situated on 45th street between 5th and 6th Avenues. This iconic building is located steps from Time Square, Bryant park, Dimond District, Rockefeller Center, Central park and many of the worlds top bars, restaurants and shopping locations..Apartment 37AA Stunning 2BR 2BTH equipped with a state of the art kitchen, appliances are Miele, Liebherr & Wolf. While both washrooms feature full spa like finishes with stone counter tops and soaker tubs. This unit features stunning breath taking city views. This apartment is fully set up to meet your needs and can be rented furnished or unfurnished. The furnished version of this apartment comes full equipped with a beds dressers, cutlery all for you connivence..Cassa Hotel & Residences amenities- Lounge with outdoor space available for events and private usage- Garden- 24 Hour Doorman - Full service concierge- State of the art 24-Hour Fitness Center- House keeping service available- Child care - Pet Care- Zagat Rated Butter Restaurant beneath your lobby- Incredible NYC views Safdie1007