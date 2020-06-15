All apartments in New York
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:34 AM

7 Essex Street

7 Essex Street · (917) 848-6823
Location

7 Essex Street, New York, NY 10002
Chinatown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-A · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
elevator
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
bbq/grill
Bright furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with splendid park views! This spacious floor- through loft features modern design and furnishings, custom cabinetry, over-sized windows, hardwood floors, abundant closet space and gourmet kitchen with marble counter tops along with high end appliances. The Western and Northern dining area exposure brings light into the open kitchen and living room. Colorful bathrooms and bedrooms fill the home with character. The generous sized master bedroom comes with a suite master bath with deep soaking tub and double vanity. In addition the unit has a washer and dryer. The building features full-time super, keyed elevator with only 2 units per floor, common roof deck with grill and lounge. owner will consider unfurnished as well.,Bright 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with splendid park views! This spacious floor- through loft features modern design and furnishings, custom cabinetry, over-sized windows, hardwood floors, abundant closet space and gourmet kitchen with marble counter tops along with high end appliances. The Western and Northern dining area exposure brings light into the open kitchen and living room. Colorful bathrooms and bedrooms fill the home with character. The generous sized master bedroom comes with a suite master bath with deep soaking tub and double vanity. In addition the unit has a washer and dryer. The building features full-time super, keyed elevator with only 2 units per floor, common roof deck with grill and lounge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Essex Street have any available units?
7 Essex Street has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Essex Street have?
Some of 7 Essex Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Essex Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 Essex Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Essex Street pet-friendly?
No, 7 Essex Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 7 Essex Street offer parking?
No, 7 Essex Street does not offer parking.
Does 7 Essex Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Essex Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Essex Street have a pool?
No, 7 Essex Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 Essex Street have accessible units?
No, 7 Essex Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Essex Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Essex Street does not have units with dishwashers.
