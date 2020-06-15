7 Essex Street

Amenities

Bright furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with splendid park views! This spacious floor- through loft features modern design and furnishings, custom cabinetry, over-sized windows, hardwood floors, abundant closet space and gourmet kitchen with marble counter tops along with high end appliances. The Western and Northern dining area exposure brings light into the open kitchen and living room. Colorful bathrooms and bedrooms fill the home with character. The generous sized master bedroom comes with a suite master bath with deep soaking tub and double vanity. In addition the unit has a washer and dryer. The building features full-time super, keyed elevator with only 2 units per floor, common roof deck with grill and lounge. Owner will consider unfurnished as well.