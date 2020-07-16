All apartments in New York
7 East 17th Street

7 East 17th Street · (646) 489-8999
Location

7 East 17th Street, New York, NY 10003
Union Square

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$17,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
media room
Virtual Matterport Tour Available | This magnificent full floor Flatiron 'turn-key' condominium loft offers four-bedrooms, three and a half baths, and soaring 11' ceilings and original columns.

Just off Fifth Avenue, near Union Square, this sprawling and chic home boasts the highest quality fixtures and custom millwork which were all custom designed and meticulously installed, as well as 2 zone C/A/C and a Control 4 full home automation system that controls music, lights, TV, climate, security and cameras.

Enter the residence from a key-fob locked elevator into a gracious sun-filled foyer. Tucked away is a cozy sunny office area perfectly located for working from home. To your right is the wood-enclosed mud-room, perfect for removing shoes and coats well away from the living areas. Adjoining is an additional extra-large storage and CAC utility room.

Along the south wall are six enormous double hung loft windows bringing full sunlight into the loft and its living areas. As you move forward into the grand living areas, your eyes move across the living room to the dining area big enough to comfortably accommodate a table for 8, and then to the impeccably appointed chef's kitchen. Space to be together or apart, this luxurious home is perfect for at-home entertaining. Accented by handsome espresso stained hardwood floors through-out you'll feel happy to be home in any season.

Opposite the kitchen is the living-room sized media room for more informal hang-outs, gaming or watching your favorite shows or games with loved ones.

The kitchen is grand and the heart of this wonderful home. Anchoring the mid-point of the loft, its corner position offers open views to the front of the loft and the living and dining area room while also giving an open connection to the media area. Custom built for maximum efficiency and easy entertaining, no expense was spared. Take advantage of the professional grade Wolf range (with its retracting overhead Miele hood) and Miele oven to cook up sumptuous meals. The massive custom limestone island seats 5 creating a wonderful spot for informal meals and spending time together. Ample storage along with a Sub-Zero Fridge and micro drinks and wine fridges round out this beautifully appointed kitchen. There is also an extra large well designed pantry and a separate laundry room.

An inviting wide gallery hallway leads you to the loft's four bedrooms and 3 baths. Peaceful and tucked away from the street, this home's bedrooms are pin-drop quiet. The serene master suite faces north with privacy windows installed and has lots of room to relax, sleep and spend a rainy Sunday binge-watching your favorite series. Custom dimmable cove-lighting creates the perfect mood. The massive walk-in closet will be the envy of many. Outfitted by California closets and well-lit with its own full-length mirror, and tuck away area for suitcases, getting dressed will be a joy.

The five-piece master bath is beautifully appointed in marble and white granite. A double wide glass shower with a bench and rain shower offers a great way to start the day or wash off to relax when you return home. Soak away your cares in the deep soaking bathtub.

The three other bedrooms (note these are internal rooms) are all well-proportioned with high ceilings and great closet space providing private space for each and room for desks, doll houses, or guest beds. The east bedroom features an en-suite full bath and the other two share a fun aqua painted bathroom between them with white stone and ceramic tiles to give a playful feel to mornings. Framing the entrance to the private area is the home's audio-visual hub and opposite the linen closet, both beautifully concealed with floor to ceiling handsome solid core doors which disappear into the frame of the hall entrance. if you only need 3-bedrooms, the bonus room of course can be turned into a library or additional office or home Peloton / gym studio.

This home is inviting, luxurious, well-appointed and provides for a welcome respite from the city. It also offers custom dimmable lighting, a sound system and a perimeter security system.

7 East 17th is a boutique condominium loft on lower Fifth Avenue in close proximity to all of Manhattan's most desired neighborhoods like Greenwich Village and Gramercy. In the heart of the Flatiron loft district close to Union Square Park and its Farmers Market and Madison Square Park, all desired retail and transportation is nearby. The building is serviced by a superintendent who is on call every weekday and super helpful and responsive to each condo residents' needs. Come home to 7 East 17th Street. You'll love this one-of-a-kind condo loft home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 East 17th Street have any available units?
7 East 17th Street has a unit available for $17,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 East 17th Street have?
Some of 7 East 17th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 East 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 East 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 East 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 7 East 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 7 East 17th Street offer parking?
No, 7 East 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7 East 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 East 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 East 17th Street have a pool?
No, 7 East 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 East 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 7 East 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 East 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 East 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
