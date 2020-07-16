7 East 17th Street

Amenities

Virtual Matterport Tour Available | This magnificent full floor Flatiron 'turn-key' condominium loft offers four-bedrooms, three and a half baths, and soaring 11' ceilings and original columns.



Just off Fifth Avenue, near Union Square, this sprawling and chic home boasts the highest quality fixtures and custom millwork which were all custom designed and meticulously installed, as well as 2 zone C/A/C and a Control 4 full home automation system that controls music, lights, TV, climate, security and cameras.



Enter the residence from a key-fob locked elevator into a gracious sun-filled foyer. Tucked away is a cozy sunny office area perfectly located for working from home. To your right is the wood-enclosed mud-room, perfect for removing shoes and coats well away from the living areas. Adjoining is an additional extra-large storage and CAC utility room.



Along the south wall are six enormous double hung loft windows bringing full sunlight into the loft and its living areas. As you move forward into the grand living areas, your eyes move across the living room to the dining area big enough to comfortably accommodate a table for 8, and then to the impeccably appointed chef's kitchen. Space to be together or apart, this luxurious home is perfect for at-home entertaining. Accented by handsome espresso stained hardwood floors through-out you'll feel happy to be home in any season.



Opposite the kitchen is the living-room sized media room for more informal hang-outs, gaming or watching your favorite shows or games with loved ones.



The kitchen is grand and the heart of this wonderful home. Anchoring the mid-point of the loft, its corner position offers open views to the front of the loft and the living and dining area room while also giving an open connection to the media area. Custom built for maximum efficiency and easy entertaining, no expense was spared. Take advantage of the professional grade Wolf range (with its retracting overhead Miele hood) and Miele oven to cook up sumptuous meals. The massive custom limestone island seats 5 creating a wonderful spot for informal meals and spending time together. Ample storage along with a Sub-Zero Fridge and micro drinks and wine fridges round out this beautifully appointed kitchen. There is also an extra large well designed pantry and a separate laundry room.



An inviting wide gallery hallway leads you to the loft's four bedrooms and 3 baths. Peaceful and tucked away from the street, this home's bedrooms are pin-drop quiet. The serene master suite faces north with privacy windows installed and has lots of room to relax, sleep and spend a rainy Sunday binge-watching your favorite series. Custom dimmable cove-lighting creates the perfect mood. The massive walk-in closet will be the envy of many. Outfitted by California closets and well-lit with its own full-length mirror, and tuck away area for suitcases, getting dressed will be a joy.



The five-piece master bath is beautifully appointed in marble and white granite. A double wide glass shower with a bench and rain shower offers a great way to start the day or wash off to relax when you return home. Soak away your cares in the deep soaking bathtub.



The three other bedrooms (note these are internal rooms) are all well-proportioned with high ceilings and great closet space providing private space for each and room for desks, doll houses, or guest beds. The east bedroom features an en-suite full bath and the other two share a fun aqua painted bathroom between them with white stone and ceramic tiles to give a playful feel to mornings. Framing the entrance to the private area is the home's audio-visual hub and opposite the linen closet, both beautifully concealed with floor to ceiling handsome solid core doors which disappear into the frame of the hall entrance. if you only need 3-bedrooms, the bonus room of course can be turned into a library or additional office or home Peloton / gym studio.



This home is inviting, luxurious, well-appointed and provides for a welcome respite from the city. It also offers custom dimmable lighting, a sound system and a perimeter security system.



7 East 17th is a boutique condominium loft on lower Fifth Avenue in close proximity to all of Manhattan's most desired neighborhoods like Greenwich Village and Gramercy. In the heart of the Flatiron loft district close to Union Square Park and its Farmers Market and Madison Square Park, all desired retail and transportation is nearby. The building is serviced by a superintendent who is on call every weekday and super helpful and responsive to each condo residents' needs. Come home to 7 East 17th Street. You'll love this one-of-a-kind condo loft home!