697 West End Avenue

Amenities
Large size 2 bedroom, entry foyer, eat in windowed kitchen, subway tile, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, enormous living room that will fit an extra dining table. Hallway leading to bedroom and bathroom. Great closets, windows and light. Prewar detail. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, molding, wide baseboards, the bathroom has a deep bathtub and pedestal sink. Second windowed bath has a stall shower and pedestal sink.
Close to all transportation, subways, buses, Westside Highway, restaurants, shopping and Riverside park. Dog friendly.