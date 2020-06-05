All apartments in New York
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:59 AM

697 West End Avenue

697 West End Avenue · (985) 855-0678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

697 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3E · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
Large size 2 bedroom, entry foyer, eat in windowed kitchen, subway tile, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, enormous living room that will fit an extra dining table. Hallway leading to bedroom and bathroom. Great closets, windows and light. Prewar detail. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, molding, wide baseboards, the bathroom has a deep bathtub and pedestal sink. Second windowed bath has a stall shower and pedestal sink.
Close to all transportation, subways, buses, Westside Highway, restaurants, shopping and Riverside park. Dog friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 697 West End Avenue have any available units?
697 West End Avenue has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 697 West End Avenue have?
Some of 697 West End Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 697 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
697 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 697 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 697 West End Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 697 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 697 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 697 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 697 West End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 697 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 697 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 697 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 697 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 697 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 697 West End Avenue has units with dishwashers.
