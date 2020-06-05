All apartments in New York
Home
/
New York, NY
/
69 East 130th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

69 East 130th Street

69 E 130th St · (212) 381-2280
Location

69 E 130th St, New York, NY 10037
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5C · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
hot tub
This is a pristine 2 bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath apartment in a recently constructed luxury condominium building, The Walden, at the crossroads of East and Central Harlem. Features include wood floors, a sundrenched living room and bedroom due to the oversized windows with southern exposure, separate kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, and a separate half bath. Heating and air conditioning are delivered through an HVAC system, and the property has abundant closet space. Building amenities include a doorman, furnished tenants lounge, a commercial spa, and FREE laundry. Building is pet friendly.

Conveniently located close to the 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 trains, the Metronorth's 125th St. Station, and the M60 to LaGuardia Airport. Some of Harlem's best food and nightlife are blocks away (Red Rooster, Sylvia's, Corner Social), and the newest jewels in the neighborhood include a Whole Foods and a Bed, Bath & Beyond. Please note: this apartment is unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 East 130th Street have any available units?
69 East 130th Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 69 East 130th Street have?
Some of 69 East 130th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 East 130th Street currently offering any rent specials?
69 East 130th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 East 130th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 69 East 130th Street is pet friendly.
Does 69 East 130th Street offer parking?
No, 69 East 130th Street does not offer parking.
Does 69 East 130th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 East 130th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 East 130th Street have a pool?
No, 69 East 130th Street does not have a pool.
Does 69 East 130th Street have accessible units?
No, 69 East 130th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 69 East 130th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 East 130th Street has units with dishwashers.
