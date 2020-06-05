69 East 130th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse doorman hot tub

This is a pristine 2 bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath apartment in a recently constructed luxury condominium building, The Walden, at the crossroads of East and Central Harlem. Features include wood floors, a sundrenched living room and bedroom due to the oversized windows with southern exposure, separate kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, and a separate half bath. Heating and air conditioning are delivered through an HVAC system, and the property has abundant closet space. Building amenities include a doorman, furnished tenants lounge, a commercial spa, and FREE laundry. Building is pet friendly.



Conveniently located close to the 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 trains, the Metronorth's 125th St. Station, and the M60 to LaGuardia Airport. Some of Harlem's best food and nightlife are blocks away (Red Rooster, Sylvia's, Corner Social), and the newest jewels in the neighborhood include a Whole Foods and a Bed, Bath & Beyond. Please note: this apartment is unfurnished.