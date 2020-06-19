Amenities

We are hosting a virtual open house every Tuesday at 4:30 PM and offering private, by appointment, virtual presentations 7 days a week. Please contact the 685 First Avenue leasing team to RSVP.Rent advertised is net effective; gross price is $4,005 last 2 months free on a 14 months lease term.Residence 5J is a generously proportioned loft-style studio with a Western exposure. Ceilings close to nine feet with floor-to-ceiling windows allow for maximum openness and natural light. White oak floors are found in all residences and open kitchens boast white Caesarstone quartz counters, Grohe polished fixtures and Bosch appliances clad in custom-crafted Italian white lacquer. Spacious bathrooms feature Carrara marble stone floors and white Thassos marble stone walls which complement the Grohe & Dornbracht polished chrome fixtures and custom Italian vanity. Each residence is equipped with a high performance, multi-zoned heating and cooling system for individual year-round climate control. Select residences offer private outdoor space with panoramic city views.685 First Avenue is situated in a prominent Manhattan location on First Avenue between East 39th and East 40th Streets. Brought to you by the renowned Solow Building Company, this iconic 43-story tower is clad in black glass, a Solow trademark. The 43-story, 460-foot high residential tower is comprised of 408 studio-to-three-bedroom rental residences on the 3rd through 27th floor, including a collection of oversized loft residences. Located just south of the United Nations Headquarters along the East River, residences feature breathtaking views of New York City and the riverfront. One of its most distinguishing features a clear glass cut-out on the 28th and 29th floors lights up at night and is visible from across the river. The western facade is defined by a glass screen that provides privacy for residence balconies while still allowing abundant natural light to fill the interior space.Residents of 685 First Avenue will enjoy the highest level of service from the moment they arrive. Whether entering from First Avenue through the grand East Atrium adorned in travertine, or the discreet direct entry from the onsite parking garage, the building has been carefully designed for the ultimate convenience and luxury. The amenities suite has been designed with soaring ceiling heights and naturally lit spaces to promote residents' health and wellness, including a 70' indoor lap pool with steam and sauna and expansive fitness center with private training studio. Residents can also enjoy thoughtfully curated entertaining spaces featuring a billiards and games lounge, catering kitchen, private dining, screening room, and playroom.685 First Avenue transforms the East River skyline and brings a new standard of luxury living to Midtown East.