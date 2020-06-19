All apartments in New York
New York, NY
685 First Avenue
685 First Avenue

685 1st Avenue · (212) 685-3900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

685 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 5J · Avail. now

$3,433

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
media room
sauna
We are hosting a virtual open house every Tuesday at 4:30 PM and offering private, by appointment, virtual presentations 7 days a week. Please contact the 685 First Avenue leasing team to RSVP.Rent advertised is net effective; gross price is $4,005 last 2 months free on a 14 months lease term.Residence 5J is a generously proportioned loft-style studio with a Western exposure. Ceilings close to nine feet with floor-to-ceiling windows allow for maximum openness and natural light. White oak floors are found in all residences and open kitchens boast white Caesarstone quartz counters, Grohe polished fixtures and Bosch appliances clad in custom-crafted Italian white lacquer. Spacious bathrooms feature Carrara marble stone floors and white Thassos marble stone walls which complement the Grohe & Dornbracht polished chrome fixtures and custom Italian vanity. Each residence is equipped with a high performance, multi-zoned heating and cooling system for individual year-round climate control. Select residences offer private outdoor space with panoramic city views.685 First Avenue is situated in a prominent Manhattan location on First Avenue between East 39th and East 40th Streets. Brought to you by the renowned Solow Building Company, this iconic 43-story tower is clad in black glass, a Solow trademark. The 43-story, 460-foot high residential tower is comprised of 408 studio-to-three-bedroom rental residences on the 3rd through 27th floor, including a collection of oversized loft residences. Located just south of the United Nations Headquarters along the East River, residences feature breathtaking views of New York City and the riverfront. One of its most distinguishing features a clear glass cut-out on the 28th and 29th floors lights up at night and is visible from across the river. The western facade is defined by a glass screen that provides privacy for residence balconies while still allowing abundant natural light to fill the interior space.Residents of 685 First Avenue will enjoy the highest level of service from the moment they arrive. Whether entering from First Avenue through the grand East Atrium adorned in travertine, or the discreet direct entry from the onsite parking garage, the building has been carefully designed for the ultimate convenience and luxury. The amenities suite has been designed with soaring ceiling heights and naturally lit spaces to promote residents' health and wellness, including a 70' indoor lap pool with steam and sauna and expansive fitness center with private training studio. Residents can also enjoy thoughtfully curated entertaining spaces featuring a billiards and games lounge, catering kitchen, private dining, screening room, and playroom.685 First Avenue transforms the East River skyline and brings a new standard of luxury living to Midtown East.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 685 First Avenue have any available units?
685 First Avenue has a unit available for $3,433 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 685 First Avenue have?
Some of 685 First Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 685 First Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
685 First Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 685 First Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 685 First Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 685 First Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 685 First Avenue does offer parking.
Does 685 First Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 685 First Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 685 First Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 685 First Avenue has a pool.
Does 685 First Avenue have accessible units?
No, 685 First Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 685 First Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 685 First Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
