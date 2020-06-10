All apartments in New York
Find more places like 680 West 204th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
680 West 204th Street
Last updated May 18 2020 at 4:32 PM

680 West 204th Street

680 West 204th Street · (212) 588-5669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

680 West 204th Street, New York, NY 10034
Inwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6G · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Welcome home to your spacious, sun filled sanctuary in the heart of Inwood!

This beautiful late prewar gem features an inviting entry foyer, a gracious living room with dining area, a large, bright bedroom with northern and western exposures, a windowed galley kitchen and good storage and closet space throughout. Charming prewar details include herringbone floors, high ceilings, and classic archways and moldings.

680 West 204th Street is a very well maintained classic Art-Deco Co-operative elevator building featuring a live in super, common outdoor patio and laundry room.

This is a spectacular location as you're within close proximity to the farmer's market, groceries stores, pharmacies, restaurants, shopping, the 1 and A trains , and of course the jewel of the neighborhood-Inwood Hill Park!

Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 West 204th Street have any available units?
680 West 204th Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 680 West 204th Street currently offering any rent specials?
680 West 204th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 West 204th Street pet-friendly?
No, 680 West 204th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 680 West 204th Street offer parking?
No, 680 West 204th Street does not offer parking.
Does 680 West 204th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 West 204th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 West 204th Street have a pool?
No, 680 West 204th Street does not have a pool.
Does 680 West 204th Street have accessible units?
No, 680 West 204th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 680 West 204th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 680 West 204th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 680 West 204th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 680 West 204th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 680 West 204th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity