Welcome home to your spacious, sun filled sanctuary in the heart of Inwood!



This beautiful late prewar gem features an inviting entry foyer, a gracious living room with dining area, a large, bright bedroom with northern and western exposures, a windowed galley kitchen and good storage and closet space throughout. Charming prewar details include herringbone floors, high ceilings, and classic archways and moldings.



680 West 204th Street is a very well maintained classic Art-Deco Co-operative elevator building featuring a live in super, common outdoor patio and laundry room.



This is a spectacular location as you're within close proximity to the farmer's market, groceries stores, pharmacies, restaurants, shopping, the 1 and A trains , and of course the jewel of the neighborhood-Inwood Hill Park!



Available immediately.