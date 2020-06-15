68 West 127th Street

Amenities

Enjoy this 3,000 sq ft, three story home with a private entrance and perfect layout of four bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and two outdoor areas. A touch of loft and a flavor of country is felt when walking into our open, parlor living space. Three generously sized Viking appliances wrap your kitchen with the ultimate conveniences of living in a 19 ft wide Harlem brownstone. The 48" inch oven is actually two ovens with six burners and a 12" wide griddle plate. The plushly designed bathrooms add color, texture and intrigue to all. All four bedrooms are of equal space and each bedroom has three windows. The central air conditioning and central heat will provide relaxation inside and a color video intercom will connect you well with the outdoors. Its 120 sq ft wood deck is directly outside of the kitchen and it provides your very own 700 sq ft garden outdoor area. Available from as early as June 21st to July 1st.