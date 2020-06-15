All apartments in New York
68 West 127th Street

68 West 127th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

68 West 127th Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit GRDNTRPLX · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Enjoy this 3,000 sq ft, three story home with a private entrance and perfect layout of four bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and two outdoor areas. A touch of loft and a flavor of country is felt when walking into our open, parlor living space. Three generously sized Viking appliances wrap your kitchen with the ultimate conveniences of living in a 19 ft wide Harlem brownstone. The 48" inch oven is actually two ovens with six burners and a 12" wide griddle plate. The plushly designed bathrooms add color, texture and intrigue to all. All four bedrooms are of equal space and each bedroom has three windows. The central air conditioning and central heat will provide relaxation inside and a color video intercom will connect you well with the outdoors. Its 120 sq ft wood deck is directly outside of the kitchen and it provides your very own 700 sq ft garden outdoor area. Available from as early as June 21st to July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 West 127th Street have any available units?
68 West 127th Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 68 West 127th Street currently offering any rent specials?
68 West 127th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 West 127th Street pet-friendly?
No, 68 West 127th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 68 West 127th Street offer parking?
No, 68 West 127th Street does not offer parking.
Does 68 West 127th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 West 127th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 West 127th Street have a pool?
No, 68 West 127th Street does not have a pool.
Does 68 West 127th Street have accessible units?
No, 68 West 127th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 68 West 127th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 West 127th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68 West 127th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 68 West 127th Street has units with air conditioning.
