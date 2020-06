Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel elevator doorman

$6272 1 bedroom in West Village!



Two-level home with a large open living area, soaring ceilings, and Sunny Southern Views! Renovated kitchen and bathrooms feature quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. This home features two full bathrooms and an in-home washer/dryer. The bedroom is spacious enough for a king-size bed. With the additional loft space upstairs.



If you are interested in seeing this unit call, text or email me at any time!